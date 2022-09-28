Skip to main content
WATCH: Des Kitchings Talks UVA Offense, Previews Duke

Hear what Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings had to say ahead of UVA's game at Duke on Saturday night
Ahead of Virginia's ACC road matchup at Duke on Saturday night, UVA offensive coordinator Des Kitchings met with the media after practice on Wednesday to field questions. 

Watch the video below to hear Des Kitchings talk about the state of the UVA offense - including the struggling passing game and his commitment to the ground game - the team's strategy for facing the Duke defense, and Virginia's preparations for the expected weather conditions on Saturday night in Durham:

