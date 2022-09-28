Skip to main content
WATCH: John Rudzinski Comments on the UVA Defense and Previews Duke

WATCH: John Rudzinski Comments on the UVA Defense and Previews Duke

Hear from Virginia defensive coordinator John Rudzinski ahead of Saturday's game at Duke
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Virginia Football Stat Rankings Week 5

Ahead of Virginia's ACC game on the road at Duke on Saturday night, UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski talked to the media after practice on Wednesday. 

Watch the video below to hear Rudzinski's comments on preparing his UVA defense to face both the Duke offense and the hurricane elements on Saturday night in Durham, as well as the challenges of playing without senior linebacker Nick Jackson, who will miss the first half of the game due to a targeting penalty:

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Football Stat Rankings | Week 5

WATCH: Des Kitchings Talks UVA Offense, Previews Duke

Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Kon Knueppel

Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Duke Game

Virginia Football Injury Report: Antonio Clary, Billy Kemp, Coen King

Tipoff Times Announced for 2022-2023 Virginia Men's Basketball Season

WATCH: Armstrong Talks Offensive Struggles, Duke Preparations

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers defensive backs Jonas Sanker and Jaylon Baker celebrate after forcing a turnover against the Syracuse Orange.
Football

Virginia Football Stat Rankings | Week 5

By Matt Newton
Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings previews the game against Duke.
Football

WATCH: Des Kitchings Talks UVA Offense, Previews Duke

By Matt Newton
Noa Boterman celebrates with her teammates after scoring a goal for the Virginia Cavaliers field hockey team.
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

By Matt Newton
Four-star Kon Knueppel picks up an offer from Virginia basketball.
Basketball

Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Kon Knueppel

By Matt Newton
The Virginia Cavaliers offense huddles before a play during the game at Syracuse.
Football

Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Duke Game

By Matt Newton
Tony Elliott, Billy Kemp, and Grant Misch lead the Virginia Cavaliers onto the field at Scott Stadium ahead of UVA's season opener against Richmond.
Football

Virginia Football Injury Report: Antonio Clary, Billy Kemp, Coen King

By Matt Newton
Jayden Gardner and Reece Beekman, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Tipoff Times Announced for 2022-2023 Virginia Men's Basketball Season

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong speaks to the media ahead of UVA's game at Duke.
Football

WATCH: Armstrong Talks Offensive Struggles, Duke Preparations

By Matt Newton