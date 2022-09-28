WATCH: John Rudzinski Comments on the UVA Defense and Previews Duke

Ahead of Virginia's ACC game on the road at Duke on Saturday night, UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski talked to the media after practice on Wednesday.

Watch the video below to hear Rudzinski's comments on preparing his UVA defense to face both the Duke offense and the hurricane elements on Saturday night in Durham, as well as the challenges of playing without senior linebacker Nick Jackson, who will miss the first half of the game due to a targeting penalty:

