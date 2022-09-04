WATCH: Lavel Davis Jr. Comments on His Return From Injury

After missing the entire 2021 football season with torn ACL, the dynamic 6'7" wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. made his long-awaited return during Virginia's season-opener against Richmond on Saturday.

Davis took no time at all to return to form, hauling in four receptions for 89 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown in the first quarter. He averaged 22.3 yards per reception.

Following the game, a 34-17 victory for Virginia over Richmond, Davis spoke with the media on his performance in his return from injury. See his full comments in the video below:

Read a brief summary of the game here: Quick Recap: Virginia Beats Richmond 34-17 in Season-Opener

