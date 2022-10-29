WATCH: UVA Coaches React to Four-OT Loss to Miami

Virginia suffered a painfully frustrating 14-12 loss to Miami in four overtimes on Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville. Following the loss, hear what UVA head coach Tony Elliott, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings had to say in the postgame press conference in the video below:

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN