WATCH: UVA Coaches React to Four-OT Loss to Miami

Hear what Tony Elliott, John Rudzinski, and Des Kitchings had to say following Virginia's 14-12 loss to Miami in four overtimes
Virginia suffered a painfully frustrating 14-12 loss to Miami in four overtimes on Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville. Following the loss, hear what UVA head coach Tony Elliott, defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, and offensive coordinator Des Kitchings had to say in the postgame press conference in the video below:

