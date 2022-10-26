Skip to main content
WATCH: UVA Football Coordinators Preview the Miami Game

Watch Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski comment on Saturday's game against Miami
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Ahead of Virginia's ACC Coastal clash with Miami on Saturday, UVA offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski met with the media following Wednesday's practice to discuss their respective units and their preparations for the game against the Hurricanes.

Watch the video below to see the full post-practice comments from Des Kitchings and John Rudzinski: 

