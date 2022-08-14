WATCH: UVA Football Players Recap First Fall Camp Scrimmage
For the first time since the spring game in April, the Cavaliers returned to Scott Stadium for their first scrimmage of fall camp. Select players met with the media to recap the scrimmage on Saturday afternoon.
Watch the following video to hear from senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong, senior linebacker Nick Jackson, senior defensive back Anthony Johnson, and senior running back Perris Jones:
Stay tuned to CavaliersNow for more content from fall camp, including observations and takeaways from Saturday's scrimmage.
