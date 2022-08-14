Skip to main content

WATCH: UVA Football Players Recap First Fall Camp Scrimmage

Hear from Brennan Armstrong, Nick Jackson, Anthony Johnson, and Perris Jones following Virginia's scrimmage on Saturday
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

For the first time since the spring game in April, the Cavaliers returned to Scott Stadium for their first scrimmage of fall camp. Select players met with the media to recap the scrimmage on Saturday afternoon. 

Watch the following video to hear from senior quarterback Brennan Armstrong, senior linebacker Nick Jackson, senior defensive back Anthony Johnson, and senior running back Perris Jones:

Stay tuned to CavaliersNow for more content from fall camp, including observations and takeaways from Saturday's scrimmage.

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia baseball news and content: Virginia Baseball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Virginia Basketball Dominates Stella Azzurra 76-24 in Rome

WATCH: Virginia Football Scrimmages at Scott Stadium

After Successful Baseball Season, Jay Woolfolk Getting Reacclimated at Football Camp

This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 12th

Virginia Picked to Finish Second in ACC Women's Soccer Preseason Poll

WATCH: Virginia Running Backs Do Full-Pads Practice Drill

Former Virginia OL Chris Glaser Signs With New York Jets

Reece Beekman, Virginia Cavaliers men's basketball
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Dominates Stella Azzurra 76-24 in Rome

By Matt Newton5 hours ago
Brennan Armstrong scores a touchdown during Saturday's Virginia football scrimmage.
Football

WATCH: Virginia Football Scrimmages at Scott Stadium

By Matt Newton8 hours ago
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) scrambles with the ball as Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Calijah Kancey (8) and defensive lineman Deslin Alexandre (5) chase during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Miami won 38-34.
Football

Season Win Totals for Every ACC Football Team in 2022

By Matt Newton22 hours ago
MBB in Italy
Basketball

This Week in Virginia Basketball News - August 12th

By Matt NewtonAug 12, 2022 4:34 PM EDT
Virginia quarterback Jay Woolfolk throws a pass during UVA fall camp.
Football

After Successful Baseball Season, Jay Woolfolk Getting Reacclimated at Football Camp

By Matt NewtonAug 12, 2022 2:58 PM EDT
Virginia running back Mike Hollins meets fans after the UVA spring game.
Football

Meet the Virginia Football Team on Sunday at Scott Stadium

By Matt NewtonAug 11, 2022 9:48 PM EDT
Virginia's Lia Godfrey and Alexa Spaanstra made the Women's Soccer Preseason All-ACC Team.
All Sports

Virginia Picked to Finish Second in ACC Women's Soccer Preseason Poll

By Matt NewtonAug 11, 2022 7:28 PM EDT
Mike Hollins, Virginia running back
Football

WATCH: Virginia Running Backs Do Full-Pads Practice Drill

By Matt NewtonAug 11, 2022 11:45 AM EDT