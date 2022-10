WATCH: UVA Players React to Disappointing Loss to Louisville

Virginia suffered an extremely disappointing 34-17 loss at home to Louisville on Saturday, dropping the Cavaliers to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in ACC play at the midway point of the season. Hear from quarterback Brennan Armstrong, defensive backs Anthony Johnson and Antonio Clary, and linebacker Josh Ahern following the loss in the video below:

