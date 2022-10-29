Skip to main content
WATCH: Virginia Player Reactions to Miami Defeat

WATCH: Virginia Player Reactions to Miami Defeat

Watch Brennan Armstrong, Will Bettridge, Antonio Clary, Mike Hollins, and Coen King comment on UVA's four-overtime loss to Miami
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Following UVA's 14-12 loss to Miami on Saturday, select Cavaliers met with the media. Watch the video below to hear postgame reactions from quarterback Brennan Armstrong, kicker Will Bettridge, defensive back Antonio Clary, running back Mike Hollins, and defensive back Coen King:

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia Cavaliers offensive coordinator Des Kitchings speaks following UVA's 14-12 loss to Miami in four overtimes.
Football

WATCH: UVA Coaches React to Four-OT Loss to Miami

By Matt Newton
Miami Hurricanes running back Henry Parrish Jr. (21) attempts to avoid a pair of Virginia Cavaliers in the second half at Scott Stadium.
Football

Miami Defeats Virginia 14-12 in Four Overtimes | Live Updates

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers center Francisco Caffaro flexes after scoring a basket against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Francisco Caffaro

By Matt Newton
The Virginia Cavaliers men's soccer team huddles during the game against Xavier at Klockner Stadium.
All Sports

No. 18 Virginia Men's Soccer Battles North Carolina to 2-2 Draw

By Matt Newton
The Virginia Cavaliers volleyball team poses after defeating the Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg.
All Sports

Virginia Volleyball Earns Dramatic Five-Set Victory at Virginia Tech

By Kathleen Boyce
Miami Hurricanes defensive end Deandre Johnson (13) wraps up Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Football

UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Miami Hurricanes

By Matt Newton
The Virginia women's cross country team poses after running in the the 2022 ACC Cross Country Championships at Panorama Farms in Earlysville, Virginia.
All Sports

Virginia Places Third in Women's 6k at ACC Cross Country Championships

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) attempts a pass against the Miami Hurricanes during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
Football

Virginia Football vs. Miami Game Preview, Score Prediction

By Matt Newton