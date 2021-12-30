Virginia RB Wayne Taulapapa Enters Transfer Portal

Skip to main content
    •
    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    Author:

    Virginia senior running back Wayne Taulapapa has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by 247Sports' Jacquie Franciulli on Thursday afternoon. 

    Taulapapa, who was Bronco Mendenhall's first recruit at Virginia, has been UVA's primary running back for each of the last three seasons and was named a team captain for the 2021 season. In his four years at Virginia, the Hawai'i native totaled 1,192 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 266 attempts. He also recorded 28 receptions for 150 yards and a receiving touchdown in 40 games played in his UVA career. 

    With Taulapapa entering the portal, there are now 12 UVA football players in the transfer portal who still have a decision to make regarding their college football futures. Two Cavaliers, Joshua Rawlings and Olasunkonmi Agunloye, have announced they will be returning to Virginia after initially entering the transfer portal. Seven former UVA players have committed to other programs out of the transfer portal. 

    Live updates for the status of every Virginia football player in the transfer portal can be found here: Virginia Football Updated Transfer Portal

