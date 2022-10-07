Skip to main content
What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia's Chances Against Louisville

Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia's Chances Against Louisville

ESPN's Football Power Index favors the Cardinals against the Cavaliers on Saturday in Charlottesville

The Virginia Cavaliers (2-3, 0-2 ACC) host the Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 0-3 ACC) on Saturday at noon at Scott Stadium. Both teams are looking for their first conference win of the season. 

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Louisville has a 63.9% of defeating Virginia, while the Cavaliers are given a 36.1% of winning at home. 

The spread currently favors Louisville by 2.5 points and the over/under is 50.5 points. 

Read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Football vs. Louisville | Game Preview, Score Prediction

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

In This Article (2)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers
Louisville Cardinals
Louisville Cardinals

Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33.
Football

Virginia Football vs. Louisville | Game Preview, Score Prediction

By Matt Newton
Virginia women's soccer forward Haley Hopkins dribbles against Florida State at Klockner Stadium.
All Sports

UVA Women's Soccer Stonewalled in Frustrating Loss to No. 3 Florida State

By Matt Newton
Four-star point guard Daniel Freitag has picked up an offer from Virginia.
Basketball

Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Point Guard

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers defenders Nick Jackson and Antonio celebrate after making a defensive stop against the Louisville Cardinals.
Football

Stat Comparison: Virginia vs. Louisville

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's soccer defenseman Paul Wiese and Virginia women's soccer forward Meredith McDermott
All Sports

Virginia Soccer Teams Set for Top 5 ACC Showdowns at Klockner

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (3) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals linebacker C.J. Avery (9) during the first quarter at Cardinal Stadium.
Football

Louisville Report's Matthew McGavic Previews Virginia-Louisville

By Matt Newton
Sam Hauser and Malcolm Brogdon during the Boston Celtics' preseason game against the Toronto Raptors.
Pro Hoos

Hoos in Boston: Hauser and Brogdon Form Dynamic Duo for Celtics

By Matt Newton
WSOC wahoos weekly
All Sports

Wahoos Weekly: When and Where to Watch the Virginia Cavaliers This Week

By Matt Newton