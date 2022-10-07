What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia's Chances Against Louisville

The Virginia Cavaliers (2-3, 0-2 ACC) host the Louisville Cardinals (2-3, 0-3 ACC) on Saturday at noon at Scott Stadium. Both teams are looking for their first conference win of the season.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Louisville has a 63.9% of defeating Virginia, while the Cavaliers are given a 36.1% of winning at home.

The spread currently favors Louisville by 2.5 points and the over/under is 50.5 points.

Read a full preview of the game here: Virginia Football vs. Louisville | Game Preview, Score Prediction

See more Virginia football news and content: Virginia Football on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow

Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN