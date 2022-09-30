What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia's Chances at Duke
The Virginia Cavaliers (2-2) travel to Durham on Saturday night to take on the Duke Blue Devils (3-1). Both teams are looking to bounce back after suffering one-possession road losses last week and both teams are searching for their first ACC wins of the season.
According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Duke has a 59.2% chance of winning the game, while Virginia has just a 40.8% chance of grabbing the road victory.
The spread currently favors Duke by 2.5 points and the over/under is 52.5 points.
Read a full preview of the game here: Game Preview: Virginia Football at Duke
Links to other content previewing Virginia-Duke
Amid Virginia's Passing Struggles, Grant Misch Says "I still believe in Brennan"
Five Storylines to Follow for Virginia-Duke
WATCH: John Rudzinski Comments on the UVA Defense and Previews Duke
Virginia Football Stat Rankings | Week 5
WATCH: Des Kitchings Talks UVA Offense, Previews Duke
Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for Duke Game
Virginia Football Injury Report: Antonio Clary, Billy Kemp, Coen King
WATCH: Armstrong Talks Offensive Struggles, Duke Preparations
Duke HC Mike Elko Previews Virginia
Virginia Opens as Narrow Underdogs at Duke
