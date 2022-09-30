What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia's Chances at Duke

The Virginia Cavaliers (2-2) travel to Durham on Saturday night to take on the Duke Blue Devils (3-1). Both teams are looking to bounce back after suffering one-possession road losses last week and both teams are searching for their first ACC wins of the season.

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Duke has a 59.2% chance of winning the game, while Virginia has just a 40.8% chance of grabbing the road victory.

The spread currently favors Duke by 2.5 points and the over/under is 52.5 points.

