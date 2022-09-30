Skip to main content
What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia's Chances at Duke

ESPN's Football Power Index favors the Blue Devils in Saturday night's matchup against the Cavaliers
The Virginia Cavaliers (2-2) travel to Durham on Saturday night to take on the Duke Blue Devils (3-1). Both teams are looking to bounce back after suffering one-possession road losses last week and both teams are searching for their first ACC wins of the season. 

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Duke has a 59.2% chance of winning the game, while Virginia has just a 40.8% chance of grabbing the road victory. 

The spread currently favors Duke by 2.5 points and the over/under is 52.5 points. 

