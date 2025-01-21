Cavaliers Now

How to Watch Virginia vs. Boston College: Tipoff Time, TV Channel

Virginia Athletics
Virginia will host Boston College in a rematch of the 2024 ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers prevailed over the Eagles in overtime in their last meeting, one of two victories for UVA over Boston College in the 2023-2024 season. Neither team is having a good 2024-2025 campaign, though, as the Eagles come in on a four-game losing streak while the Cavaliers are hoping to put an end to a five-game losing skid, their longest since 2010.

Virginia and Boston College are currently tied for 16th in the Atlantic Coast Conference standings with a 1-6 record in ACC play. UVA leads Boston College 21-9 in the all-time series that dates back to 1971. The Cavaliers are 11-2 all-time against the Eagles in Charlottesville and 9-2 at John Paul Jones Arena, where Virginia has won the last eight games against Boston College.

See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Boston College, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, and radio details.

Game Information: Boston College Eagles (9-9, 1-6 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-10, 1-6 ACC)

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 21st at 7pm ET

Location: John Paul Jones Arena (14,623) in Charlottesville, Virginia

How to watch: ACC Network

How to stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN.com

Commentators: Jay Alter (Play-by-Play), Dan Bonner (Analyst)

How to listen: SiriusXM 371, SXM App 371 | Virginia Sports Radio Network | Boston College Sports Network

Virginia Radio Affiliates: Virginia Sports Radio Network
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400

Read a full preview of Virginia vs. Boston College, including game details and notes, a scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction here: Virginia Basketball vs. Boston College Game Preview, Score Prediction

