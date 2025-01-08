How to Watch Virginia vs. Cal: Tipoff Time, TV Channel
Virginia and California will clash on the hardwood as members of the Atlantic Coast Conference for the first time on Wednesday night in Berkeley California. While the game will tip off at a reasonable 8pm local time for Cal fans, UVA fans might need some late-night caffeine to stay up for this one as the Cavaliers and Golden Bears will start their game at 11pm Eastern time.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. California, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, and radio details.
Game Information: Virginia (8-6, 1-2 ACC) at California (7-7, 0-3 ACC)
Date/Time: Wednesday, January 8th at 11pm ET
Location: Haas Pavilion (11,800) in Berkeley, California
How to watch: ESPNU
How to stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN.com
How to listen: SiriusXM 387, SXM App 977 | Virginia Sports Radio Network | Cal - Varsity Network App
Read a full preview of Virginia vs. California, including game details and notes, scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction here: Virginia Basketball vs. Louisville Game Preview, Score Prediction
Virginia and Cal have met twice before, playing a home and home series in the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 seasons. Both games were thrillers, with the first going to overtime, and the two games were decided by a combined five points.
In the first meeting in Charlottesville, Malcolm Brogdon stripped the ball from Jaylen Brown at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime and then London Perrantes hit a three-pointer with just seconds to go to give the Cavaliers a dramatic victory. In the rematch in Berkeley the following year, Perrantes scored 14 points and Kyle Guy, now serving on the UVA coaching staff, scored 17 points off the bench to help Virginia earn a 56-52 road win at Cal.
