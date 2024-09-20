How to Watch Virginia vs. Coastal Carolina: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Virginia and Coastal Carolina are set to meet for the first time ever on Saturday afternoon at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina. The Cavaliers are looking to get back in the win column after suffering their first loss of the season to Maryland last week, while the Chanticleers are seeking to remain undefeated and improve to 4-0 on the year.
Though UVA and Coastal have never played, this will be the third season in a row that Virginia is facing a Sun Belt opponent, having faced James Madison in 2023 and Old Dominion in 2022. The Cavaliers are 5-4 all-time against current members of the Sun Belt Conference.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia at Coastal Carolina, including kickoff time, TV designation, radio details, and betting odds.
Game Information: Virginia (2-1, 1-0 ACC) at Coastal Carolina (3-0, 0-0 Sun Belt)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 21st at 2pm ET
Where: Brooks Stadium in Conway, SC
TV/Streaming: ESPN+ (subscription required)
Commentators: Jeff McCarragher (Play-By-Play), Nathan Ross (Analyst), Joanna Bethea (Sideline)
Spread: Virginia -3.5
Moneyline: Virginia -175
Over/Under: 53.5
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SiriusXM 111 or 202, SXM App 964
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400