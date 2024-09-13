How to Watch Virginia vs. Maryland: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
Virginia and Maryland are set to renew their historic border rivalry on Saturday night in Charlottesville, the Terrapins' first trip to Scott Stadium since 2012. UVA and Maryland played every season for 57-consecutive years until the Terps left the ACC for the Big Ten in 2014. Now, the Cavaliers and Terrapins are playing the second part of a home-and-home series, with Maryland having prevailed over Virginia in College Park last season. Maryland leads UVA 45-32-2 in the all-time series, which dates back to 1919.
Virginia is looking to start 3-0 for the first time since 2019 after defeating Wake Forest last week, while Maryland is hoping to bounce back after falling to Michigan State at home last week
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Maryland, including the kickoff time, TV designation, radio details, and betting odds.
Game Information: Maryland (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten) at Virginia (2-0, 1-0 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 14th at 8pm ET
Where: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA
TV/Streaming: ACC Network
Commentators: Wes Durham (Play-By-Play), Tom Luginbill (Analyst), Dana Boyle (Sideline)
Spread: Maryland -1 (-110)
Moneyline: Maryland -115
Over/Under: 57.5
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SiriusXM 119 or 193, SXM App 955
