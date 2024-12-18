How to Watch Virginia vs. Memphis: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
Virginia will take on its fourth ranked opponent of the season when No. 21 Memphis comes to John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday night. This is the second season in a row that the Cavaliers and Tigers are facing each other, as Memphis defeated Virginia 77-54 last season at FedEx Forum in Memphis. The all-time series between these two programs is tied at 1-1, with UVA winning the first matchup against Memphis, 78-60, in the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament in Raleigh. This is the first meeting between UVA and Memphis that will take place in Charlottesville.
Virginia is 5-0 at home this season but 0-3 against ranked opponents so far. This is the first time UVA is hosting a ranked opponent at John Paul Jones Arena this season. Memphis is the only opponent from the American Athletic Conference to appear on UVA's regular season schedule in 2024-2025. The Cavaliers are 29-39 all-time against current members of the American Athletic Conference.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Memphis, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, radio details, and betting odds.
Game Information: Memphis (8-2) at Virginia (6-4)
Date/Time: Wednesday, December 18th at 7pm ET
Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
Where to watch/stream: ESPN2 (ESPN+ and WatchESPN.com)
Commentators: Kevin Brown (Play-by-Play), Chris Spatola (Analyst)
Spread: Memphis -4.5
Moneyline: Memphis -205, UVA +170
Over/Under: 131.0
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | Sirius XM 380, SXM App 970
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
