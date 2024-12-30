How to Watch Virginia vs. NC State: Tipoff Time, TV Channel
Virginia and NC State will begin the full ACC men's basketball slate when the two teams clash on New Year's Eve in Charlottesville. On the final day of 2024, the Cavaliers and Wolfpack will meet for the fourth time in this calendar year.
Two of the previous three matchups went to overtime, with UVA defeating NC State 59-52 the last time these two teams met at John Paul Jones Arena and then the Wolfpack took down the Cavaliers 73-65 in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C. thanks to a banked-in three-pointer at the buzzer by Michael O'Connell to send the game to overtime. NC State went on to win the ACC Tournament and continued that momentum into the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Final Four.
Virginia is currently ranked No. 102 in the NET rankings and NC State is ranked No. 103. The Wolfpack have won three of their last four games coming in, including an 84-74 overtime win over Florida State in their ACC opener and the lone loss came on the road at Kansas. UVA, meanwhile, has lost three of its last five games and suffered a 63-51 loss at SMU in the ACC opener.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. NC State, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, and radio details.
Game Information: NC State (8-4, 1-0 ACC) at Virginia (7-5, 0-1 ACC)
Date/Time: Tuesday, December 31st at 12pm ET
Location: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
How to watch: ESPN2
How to stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN.com
How to listen: Virginia Sports Radio Network | Wolfpack Sports Network
Virginia Radio Affiliates: Virginia Sports Radio Network
Read a full preview of Virginia vs. NC State, including game details and notes, scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction here: Virginia Basketball vs. NC State Game Preview, Score Prediction
