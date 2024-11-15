Cavaliers Now

How to Watch Virginia vs. Notre Dame: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Odds

Matt Newton

Virginia Athletic
Virginia is set to play its final non-conference game of the season when the Cavaliers visit No. 8 Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend.

UVA snapped a three-game losing streak last weekend with an upset victory at Pittsburgh and is now just one win away from bowl eligibility at 5-4 overall with three games left to play. The Fighting Irish, meanwhile, are riding a seven-game winning streak since suffering that upset loss to Northern Illinois in week 2, winning those seven games by an average of more than 33 points per game. Notre Dame is looking to extend that win streak to eight games and keep its hopes alive of earning a bid to the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoff. Notre Dame and Virginia have played four times before, most recently in 2021, and the Fighting Irish have won each of those four meetings.

See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia at Notre Dame, including kickoff time, TV designation, radio details and betting odds.

Game Information: Virginia (5-4, 3-3 ACC) at Notre Dame (8-1)

Date/Time: Saturday, November 16th at 3:30pm ET

Location: Notre Dame Stadium (77,622) in Notre Dame, Indiana

How to watch/stream: NBC

Commentators: Dan Hicks (Play-by-Play), Jason Garrett (Analyst), Zora Stephenson (Sideline)

Spread: Notre Dame -21.5
Moneyline: ND -4000, UVA +1300
Over/Under: 51.5

Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SiriusXM 381, SXM App 971
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400

Click the following link for a full preview of Virginia at Notre Dame with everything you need to know, including game details and notes, an opponent scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction: Virginia Football vs. Notre Dame Game Preview, Score Prediction

