How to Watch Virginia vs. Pittsburgh: Tipoff Time, TV Channel
Virginia will play the first of two Saturday-Monday turnarounds in ACC play when the Cavaliers travel to take on the Pittsburgh Panthers on Monday night in the Steel City. Both teams are coming off of a loss on Saturday, as the Cavaliers suffered a 75-74 loss to Virginia Tech at home, while Pitt fell at Wake Forest 76-74.
Pitt is currently eighth in the ACC standings with a 5-5 conference record, while Virginia is 15th in the league standings with a 3-8 record in ACC play. UVA leads Pitt 19-6 in the all-time series that dates back to 1957 and the Cavaliers are 8-4 against the Panthers in games played in Pittsburgh at 5-2 at Petersen Events Center. Virginia has won 15 of the last 18 games against Pittsburgh and is 12-3 against the Panthers since they joined the ACC in 2013, but Pitt has won the last two games in the series, including a 74-63 win in Charlottesville last season and a 68-65 victory when these two teams last met in Pittsburgh in January of 2023.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia at Pitt, including tipoff time, TV channel and streaming designations, and radio details.
Game Information: Virginia Cavaliers (10-12, 3-8 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (14-7, 5-5 ACC)
Date/Time: Monday, February 3rd at 7pm ET
Location: Petersen Events Center (12,508) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
How to watch: ESPN
How to stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN.com
Commentators: Dave O'Brien, Cory Alexander, Myron Medcalf
How to listen: SiriusXM 380, SXM App 970 | Virginia Sports Radio Network
Virginia Radio Affiliates: Virginia Sports Radio Network
