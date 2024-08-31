How to Watch Virginia vs. Richmond: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
The 2024 Virginia football season begins on Saturday, as the Cavaliers play host to the Richmond Spiders. Tony Elliott is set to open his third season as UVA's head coach and will do so against the same team he faced in his first game as head coach back in 2022.
After winning three games in each of his first two seasons, Elliott will look to open year 3 on a high note. In order to do that, Virginia will have to beat a Richmond team that has won nine games and made the FCS playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Richmond, including the kickoff time, TV designation, radio details, and betting odds.
Game information: Virginia (0-0) vs. Richmond (0-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, August 31st at 6pm ET
Where: Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA
TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra/ESPN+
Commentators: Chris Carlin (Play-by-Play), Forrest Conoly (Analyst)
Spread: Virginia -19.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Virginia -1200
Over/Under: 50.5
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SiriusXM 103 or 203, SXM App 965
