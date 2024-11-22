How to Watch Virginia vs. SMU: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Odds
Virginia is set to play its final home game of the 2024 season when the Cavaliers host No. 13 SMU on Saturday in Charlottesville.
This will be the first-ever meeting between the Virginia Cavaliers and SMU Mustangs, though they were supposed to face each other in the 2021 Fenway Bowl, which was canceled due to COVID-19 complications. Three years later, UVA and SMU are finally meeting on the gridiron for the first time as members of the same conference.
The Mustangs joined the Atlantic Coast Conference this summer and have taken the league by storm, winning their first six ACC games and coming into this week with a 9-1 overall record. A win over Virginia on Saturday would clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game for SMU, which is ranked No. 13 in both the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoff rankings.
UVA, meanwhile, is hoping to upset a ranked opponent for the second time this season and third time under Tony Elliott, but for the first time at home. A victory over SMU would get Virginia to the six-win threshold required for bowl eligibility for the first time since 2021.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. SMU, including kickoff time, TV designation, radio details, and betting odds.
Game Information: Virginia (5-5, 3-3 ACC) vs. SMU (9-1, 6-0 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, November 23rd at 12pm ET
Location: Scott Stadium (61,500) in Charlottesville, Virginia
How to watch/stream: ESPN2/WatchESPN.com
Commentators: Roy Philpott (Play-By-Play), Sam Acho (Analyst), Taylor Davis (Sideline)
Spread: SMU -9.5
Moneyline: SMU -320, UVA +260
Over/Under: 57.5
Radio: Virginia Sports Radio Network | SiriusXM 381, SXM App 971
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
Click the following link for a full preview of Virginia vs. SMU with everything you need to know, including game details and notes, an opponent scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction: Virginia Football vs. SMU Game Preview, Score Prediction
More Virginia Football News
UVA Football: Players to Watch in Virginia vs. SMU
Stat Comparison: How Virginia Football Stacks Up Against SMU on Paper
Tony Elliott Updates the Virginia Football Quarterback Situation
UVA Football Week 13 Injury Report: Kam Robinson, James Jackson, Corey Thomas
Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. SMU | Takeaways, Analysis