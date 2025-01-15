How to Watch Virginia vs. SMU: Tipoff Time, TV Channel
Virginia and SMU are set to face off for the second time this season in a late-night matchup on Wednesday at John Paul Jones Arena.
The Mustangs claimed victory in the first matchup of the season against the Cavaliers, beating UVA 63-51 on December 7th in Dallas in the first-ever meeting between these two programs as members of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Kario Oquendo had 21 points off the bench to lead SMU and Samet Yigitoglu had 16 points; those were season-highs in scoring for both players. Isaac McKneely knocked down four three-pointers and scored 17 points for Virginia, who built a 45-38 lead with 10 minutes to go in regulation. The Cavaliers did not make another field goal for the rest of the game and scored just six more points as SMU closed on a 25-6 run to win the game.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. SMU, including tipoff time, TV and streaming designations, and radio details.
Game Information: SMU Mustangs (12-4, 3-2 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (8-8, 1-4 ACC)
Date/Time: Wednesday, January 15th at 9pm ET
Location: John Paul Jones Arena (14,623) in Charlottesville, Virginia
How to watch: ACC Network
How to stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN.com
Commentators: Eric Frede (Play-by-Play), Josh Pastner (Analyst)
How to listen: Sirius XM 383, SXM App 973 | Virginia Sports Radio Network | SMU App/Varsity Sports App
Virginia Radio Affiliates: Virginia Sports Radio Network
- Alexandria: WSBN, AM 630
- Arlington: WSBN, AM 630
- Ashland: WRVA, AM 1140
- Blacksburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Blackstone: WKLV, AM 1440
- Buena Vista: WREL, FM 100.3
- Centreville: WSBN, AM 630
- Charlottesville: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Charlottesville: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Chesapeake: WJFV, AM 1650
- Christiansburg: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Covington: WXCF, FM 107.5/AM 1230
- Dale City: WSBN, AM 630
- Hampton: WJFV, AM 1650
- Harrisonburg: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Hopewell: WRVA, AM 1140
- Leesburg: WSBN, AM 630
- Lexington: WWWV, FM 97.5
- Lynchburg: WPLY, FM 107.5/AM 1390
- Manassas: WSBN, AM 630
- Martinsville: WHEE, AM 1370
- McLean: WSBN, AM 630
- Mechanicsville: WRVA, AM 1140
- Newport News: WJFV, AM 1650
- Norfolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Petersburg: WRVA, AM 1140
- Portsmouth: WJFV: AM 1650
- Reston: WSBN, AM 630
- Richmond: WRVA, AM 1140
- Roanoke: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Salem: WPLY, FM 101.1/AM 610
- Staunton: WREL, FM 100.3
- Suffolk: WJFV, AM 1650
- Tappahannock: WRAR, FM 105.5
- Virginia Beach: WJFV, AM 1650
- Washington, D.C.: WSBN, AM 630
- Waynesboro: WINA, FM 98.9/AM 1070
- Winchester: WINC, FM 105.5/AM 1400
Read a full preview of Virginia vs. SMU, including game details and notes, a scouting report, what to watch for, and a score prediction here: Virginia Basketball vs. SMU Game Preview, Score Prediction
