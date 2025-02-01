How to Watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Tipoff Time, TV Channel
Virginia and Virginia Tech will meet for the first game of this season's Commonwealth Clash in men's basketball on Saturday in Charlottesville. Neither the Hoos nor the Hokies are anywhere near contention for a national postseason tournament, but there is still plenty at stake on Saturday at John Paul Jones Arena, as both teams will look to climb out of the cellar of the ACC and assert in-state supremacy.
Virginia leads Virginia Tech 98-60 in the all-time series that dates back to 1915. The Cavaliers are 43-13 against the Hokies in Charlottesville and 12-4 at John Paul Jones Arena, including each of the last five games at JPJ. Virginia and Virginia Tech have split the regular season series in each of the last three seasons, including a 65-57 win for UVA in Charlottesville and a 75-41 win for Virginia Tech in Blacksburg in the 2023-2024 season.
See below for all the information you need to know about Virginia vs. Virginia Tech, including tipoff time, TV channel and streaming designations, and radio details.
Game Information: Virginia Cavaliers (10-11, 3-7 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (9-12, 4-6 ACC)
Date/Time: Saturday, February 1st at 4pm ET
Location: John Paul Jones Arena (14,623) in Charlottesville, Virginia
How to watch: ACC Network
How to stream: ESPN+/WatchESPN.com
Commentators: Wes Durham (Play-by-Play), Dan Bonner (Analyst)
How to listen: SiriusXM 119 or 193, SXM App 955 | Virginia Sports Radio Network
