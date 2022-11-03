Skip to main content

Lars Tiffany Named Head Coach of the Haudenosaunee Nationals Lacrosse Team

Tiffany will coach the Haudenosaunee Nationals at the 2023 World Lacrosse Men's Championship in San Diego
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Virginia men's lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany has been named the head coach of the Haudenosaunee Nationals for the 2023 World Lacrosse Men's Championship being held next summer in San Diego. 

Tiffany grew up near the Onondaga Nation reservation in LaFayette, New York, and it was through his early contact and relationships with the indigenous Native Americans that he was his first introduced to the sport of lacrosse. 

Tiffany served as an assistant coach for the Haudenosaunee Nationals at the 2018 World Lacrosse Men's Championship in Israel and helped lead them to a bronze medal. Tiffany, who coached Virginia to national championships in 2019 and 2021, will now look to lead the Haudenosaunee Nationals to another successful run on lacrosse's biggest international stage. 

The 2023 World Lacrosse Men's Championship will be held in San Diego from June 21st through July 1st, 2023. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Click here for more information on the Haudenosaunee Nationals lacrosse team.

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Jill Flammia, Alexa Spaanstra, Haley Hopkins, and Lia Godfrey celebrate after scoring a goal for the Virginia women's soccer team against NC State at Klockner Stadium.
All Sports

Virginia Places Five on All-ACC Women's Soccer Teams

By Matt Newton
Thomas Jones
Football

UVA's Thomas Jones Named to 2022 ACC Football Honors Class

By Matt Newton
Redshirt junior center Kadin Shedrick during the Virginia men's basketball Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena.
Basketball

Virginia Basketball 22-23 Roster Preview: Kadin Shedrick

By Matt Newton
The Virginia field hockey team celebrates after scoring a goal against Wake Forest in the semifinals of the ACC Field Hockey Championship.
All Sports

UVA Field Hockey Stages Epic Comeback, Beats Wake Forest in Overtime in ACC Semis

By Matt Newton
Freshman guard Isaac McKneely at the UVA men's basketball media day.
Basketball

WATCH: UVA Basketball Players Talk the Upcoming Season at Media Day

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett addresses the media ahead of the start of the 2022-2023 UVA men's basketball season.
Basketball

WATCH: Tony Bennett Previews the Virginia Basketball Season at Media Day

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Keytaon Thompson (99) runs with the ball to convert a fourth down attempt in the final to minutes as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray (33) chases in the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium.
Football

Virginia Football vs. North Carolina Stat Preview

By Matt Newton
Virginia field hockey goalkeeper Jet Trimborn guards against Louisville.
All Sports

UVA Field Hockey Holds Off Louisville, Advances to ACC Semifinals

By Matt Newton