Lars Tiffany Named Head Coach of the Haudenosaunee Nationals Lacrosse Team

Virginia men's lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany has been named the head coach of the Haudenosaunee Nationals for the 2023 World Lacrosse Men's Championship being held next summer in San Diego.

Tiffany grew up near the Onondaga Nation reservation in LaFayette, New York, and it was through his early contact and relationships with the indigenous Native Americans that he was his first introduced to the sport of lacrosse.

Tiffany served as an assistant coach for the Haudenosaunee Nationals at the 2018 World Lacrosse Men's Championship in Israel and helped lead them to a bronze medal. Tiffany, who coached Virginia to national championships in 2019 and 2021, will now look to lead the Haudenosaunee Nationals to another successful run on lacrosse's biggest international stage.

The 2023 World Lacrosse Men's Championship will be held in San Diego from June 21st through July 1st, 2023.

