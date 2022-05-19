Watch: Lars Tiffany Previews Virginia's Quarterfinal Game Against No. 1 Maryland
The Virginia men's lacrosse team (12-3) is set to take on No. 1 and undefeated Maryland (15-0) in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championship on Sunday at 2:30pm at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.
UVA and Maryland met in the regular season at Audi Field in Washington D.C. on March 19th, a game which the Terrapins dominated to the tune of a 23-12 victory to avenge their loss to the Cavaliers in the 2021 National Championship.
Hear from Virginia head coach Lars Tiffany, midfielder Xander Dickson, and defenseman Cade Saustad as they prepare for a big-time rematch against the No. 1 team in the nation with a trip to Championship Weekend on the line:
Head coach Lars Tiffany
Midfielder Xander Dickson
Defenseman Cade Saustad
Read More
See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Read more from Cavaliers Now
Denny McCarthy Replaces Bryson DeChambeau in PGA Championship Field
Virginia Tennis Teams Set to Compete for NCAA Championships in Champaign
Virginia Basketball Scholarship Chart 2022-2026
Virginia Baseball Heads to Louisville for Pivotal Final Regular Season Series
Virginia Earns No. 1 Seed in National Invitational Softball Championship
Virginia Basketball Announces Four-Game Exhibition Schedule for Italy Tour
BYU Cancellations and Buyouts: Inside the Scheduling of the Virginia-Tennessee Game