Matthew Nunes Named ACC Men's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week

The freshman goalkeeper made 16 saves to lead the Cavaliers to a win over High Point

Virginia goalie Matthew Nunes was named the ACC Men's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Nunes, a first-year from Texas, made 16 saves in Virginia's 11-10 victory over High Point on Sunday, including a save with 20 seconds left in the fourth quarter to seal the win. Nunes faced 26 shots on goal and saved 16 of them for an incredible .615 save percentage. He made seven saves in the first quarter to prevent the Cavaliers from falling behind due to a slow start on offense. Nunes then made four saves in the fourth quarter, including two in final two a half minutes to protect Virginia's one-goal lead.

Virginia (2-0) plays its first road contest of the season against Towson at noon on Saturday at Johnny Unitas Stadium in Towson, Maryland.

