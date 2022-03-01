Skip to main content

Petey LaSalla Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week

LaSalla is the second Cavalier this season to be named the ACC Men's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week, joining goalie Matthew Nunes

Virginia's Petey LaSalla was named the ACC Men's Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday after delivering an outstanding faceoff performance to lead the Cavaliers to a 20-11 victory over Syracuse on Saturday at Klockner Stadium. 

In a head-to-head matchup against Syracuse's Jakob Phaup, who had LaSalla's number at the faceoff X in both of UVA's losses against the Orange last season, LaSalla got some much-desired revenge on Saturday, winning 19 of his 28 faceoff draws and tallying his fourth goal of the season. The senior faceoff specialist also became Virginia's all-time leader in career faceoff wins during the game, passing the previous record of 604 faceoff wins held by Jack deVilliers (2002-2005) with his first faceoff victory of the game. 

LaSalla is the second Cavalier to be named the ACC Defensive Player of the Week this season, joining goalkeeper Matthew Nunes. 

LaSalla was also selected to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Division I Team of the Week and is the first UVA men's lacrosse player to earn that honor this season. 

Virginia (4-0, 1-0 ACC) hosts Johns Hopkins on Saturday at 1pm at Klockner Stadium. 

