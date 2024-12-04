Meet the Virginia Football 2025 Early Signing Class
National Early Signing Day has arrived and the Virginia football program is officially locking in its 2025 recruiting class. The official Early Signing Period runs from Wednesday, December 4th through Friday, December 6th.
Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers have received signed National Letters of Intent from each of their 18 committed recruits from the class of 2025. Before we break down each signee, let's take a look at UVA's 2025 early singing class by the numbers:
Positions
- two quarterbacks
- three wide receivers
- three offensive linemen
- one running back
- two tight ends
- four defensive backs
- one defensive tackle
- two linebackers
States
- Virginia: five
- Georgia: two
- Florida: two
- Other states: Tennessee, Maryland, Connecticut, Michigan, New Hampshire, Missouri, Vermont, Washington, D.C., Ontario
Early Enrollees
Six recruits from Virginia's 2025 early signing class will enroll as mid-years and join the program beginning in January, giving those players a significant head start by being able to participate in spring football practices. Here are the six players from the 2025 early signing class who will enroll at Virginia in January:
- WR Josiah Abdullah (Columbus, GA)
- DB Corey Costner (Baltimore, MD)
- OL Jim Harris Jr. (Muskegon, MI)
- DT Sichan John (Lawrenceville, GA)
- WR Dillon Newton-Short (Matoaca, VA)
- TE Justin Zames (Tampa, FL)
See the complete Virginia football 2025 early signing class below. Note: UVA could still add players to this signing class over the course of the early signing period, which ends on Friday, December 6th. This article will be updated to reflect those changes should Virginia pick up additional signees.
Josiah Abdullah
Position: Wide Receiver
Size: 5'11", 180 pounds
High School: Woodward Academy
Hometown: Columbus, GA
Jon Adair
Position: Offensive Lineman
Size: 6'5", 280 pounds
High School: Lipscomb Academy
Hometown: Franklin, TN
Corey Costner
Position: Defensive Back
Size: 6'1", 190 pounds
High School: Perry Hall
Hometown: Baltimore, MD
Xay Davis
Position: Running Back
Size: 5'10", 193 pounds
High School: The Collegiate School
Hometown: Richmond, VA
Cole Geer
Position: Quarterback
Size: 6'1", 205 pounds
High School: Deerfield Academy
Hometown: Griswold, CT
Jim Harris Jr.
Position: Offensive Lineman
Size: 6'4", 285 pounds
High School: Muskegon
Hometown: Muskegon, MI
Sichan John
Position: Defensive Tackle
Size: 6'2", 292 pounds
High School: Hebron Christian Academy
Hometown: Lawrenceville, GA
Bjorn Jurgensen
Position: Quarterback
Size: 6'3", 195 pounds
High School: Bishop Moore Catholic
Hometown: Orlando, FL
Dillon Newton-Short
Position: Wide Receiver
Size: 6'1", 205 pounds
High School: Matoaca
Hometown: Matoaca, VA
Josiah Persinger
Position: Defensive Back
Size: 5'11", 170 pounds
High School: Salem
Hometown: Roanoke, VA
Read more: Virginia Football Flips JMU Commit DB Josiah Persinger on Early Signing Day
Isaiah Reese
Position: Linebacker
Size: 6'3", 220 pounds
High School: Gilford
Hometown: Gilford, NH
Grayson Reid
Position: Offensive Lineman
Size: 6'3", 290 pounds
High School: The Maret School
Hometown: Washington, D.C.
Isaiah Robinson
Position: Wide Receiver
Size: 6'2", 185 pounds
High School: Trinity Episcopal School
Hometown: Chester, VA
Justin Rowe
Position: Linebacker
Size: 6'2", 210 pounds
High School: Asheville School
Hometown: Ottawa, Ontario
CJ Spence
Position: Defensive Back
Size: 5'10", 180 pounds
High School: John Burroughs
Hometown: St. Louis, MO
Willem Thurber
Position: Tight End
Size: 6'5", 235 pounds
High School: Deerfield Academy
Hometown: Brattleboro, VT
Montino Williams
Position: Defensive Back
Size: 6'2", 187 pounds
High School: Matoaca
Hometown: Chesterfield, VA
Justin Zames
Position: Tight End
Size: 6'4", 235 pounds
High School: Berkeley Prep
Hometown: Tampa, FL
For all the latest news and updates regarding Virginia football in the NCAA transfer portal, which is set to open on Monday, December 9th and run through Saturday, December 28th, see our UVA football transfer portal tracker here: Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker
More Virginia Football News
Virginia Football Flips JMU Commit DB Josiah Persinger on Early Signing Day
Jonas Sanker Named First-Team All-ACC, UVA Football Puts Five on All-ACC Teams
Anthony Colandrea: Decision to Enter Transfer Portal "Not Made Lightly"
Virginia Football: Final ACC Football Power Rankings
UVA Football Report Card: Handing Out Grades for Virginia vs. Virginia Tech
Virginia WR Jaden Gibson Entering the Transfer Portal