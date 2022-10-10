Skip to main content
WATCH: Trey Murphy III Drops 27 Points for Pelicans in NBA Preseason

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Murphy got the start for New Orleans on Sunday night and knocked down seven three-pointers
The New Orleans Pelicans gave Trey Murphy III a chance to start in Sunday night's NBA preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs. 

The former UVA sharpshooter took full advantage.

Murphy dropped a game-high 27 points on 10/15 shooting from the floor and knocked down seven of his ten three-point attempts in a lights-out shooting performance to lead the Pelicans to a 111-97 win. In only three quarters of action, Murphy recorded a remarkable statline of 27 points, 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 0 turnovers and a +/- of +18 in only 27 minutes played. 

Watch the full highlights of Trey Murphy's 27-point performance in the video below:

With Zion Williamson finally healthy again and returning to a talented and deep New Orleans roster led by Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum and a host of valuable role players, the Pelicans are expected to contend for a top four seed in the Western Conference in the upcoming NBA season. As he begins his second season of professional basketball, Trey Murphy could prove to be a pivotal piece for one of the best teams in the NBA this season. 

