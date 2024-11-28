Sports to Watch on Thanksgiving Day 2024 | Sports Schedule, How to Watch
Nothing says Happy Thanksgiving like crowding around the TV (or TVs) and watching sports. Whether it's the three NFL games or a healthy offering of Feast Week college basketball games, there are plenty of entertaining sporting events to consume alongside turkey and your favorite sides on Thanksgiving Day.
See below for a full schedule of sporting events on Thanksgiving Day and how to watch them.
The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys are both hosting divisional opponents for their annual Thanksgiving games. The NFC-leading Lions are playing host to No. 1 draft pick Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, while the Cowboys will host the New York Giants in a battle of backup quarterbacks in the late afternoon slot. Finally, the Thanksgiving NFL games will conclude at Lambeau Field, where Tua Tagovailoa and the surging Miami Dolphins will visit Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers in the nightcap on NBC.
NFL
Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions, 12:30pm ET on CBS
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, 4:30pm ET on FOX
Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers, 8:20pm ET on NBC/Peacock
There are no NHL or NBA games on Thanksgiving Day, so let's turn to the college ranks. There is only one FBS college football game on Thanksgiving Day, as Tulane hosts Memphis on Thursday night in a matchup featuring a pair of 9-2 teams. There is also an FCS college football game between Tuskegee and Alabama State on Thursday afternoon.
College Football
Memphis vs. Tulane, 7:30pm on ESPN
Tuskegee vs. Alabama State, 2pm on ESPNU
Feast Week continues with a ton of quality college basketball matchups as part of these stacked holiday hoops tournaments. Of the more than 15 college basketball games on Thanksgiving Day, the highest profile matchups are No. 14 Indiana vs. No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 18 Florida vs. Wake Forest, No. 13 Purdue vs. NC State, No. 19 Arkansas vs. Illinois, No. 23 Ole Miss vs. BYU, Louisville vs. West Virginia, and USC vs. Saint Mary's.
Men's College Basketball
West Virginia vs. Louisville, 12pm on ESPN
Minnesota vs. Wichita State, 12pm on ESPN2
Indiana vs. Gonzaga, 2:30pm on ESPN2
Florida vs. Wake Forest, 2:30pm on ESPN
Purdue vs. NC State, 3pm on FS1
Arkansas vs. Illinois, 4pm on CBS
TCU vs. Santa Clara, 4pm on truTV
Oklahoma vs. Arizona, 5pm on ESPN
BYU vs. Ole Miss, 5:30pm on FS1
Utah State vs. St. Bonaventure, 5:30pm on ESPN2
Washington vs. Colorado State, 6:30pm on truTV
Northwestern vs. Butler, 7pm on CBSSN
Davidson vs. Providence, 7:30pm on ESPN2
USC vs. Saint Mary's, 9pm on truTV
Mississippi State vs. UNLV, 9:30pm on CBSSN
New Mexico vs. Arizona State, 11:30pm truTV
There are also a bunch of women's college basketball games on Thursday, but many of them are only viewable on high-priced subscription streaming services, so we won't include those in our listing below. There are some quality matchups, though, including a top 15 battle between No. 4 South Carolina and No. 15 Iowa State.
Women's College Basketball
Pittsburgh vs. Kansas, 12:30pm on ESPN+
South Carolina vs. Iowa State, 1:30pm on FOX
Northern Iowa vs. Auburn, 3pm on ESPN+
Missouri State vs. Gonzaga, 5:30pm on ESPN+
Texas Tech vs. Florida State, 8pm on ESPN+