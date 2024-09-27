Cavaliers Now

Top 10 College Football Games to Watch in Week 5 | Betting Preview

Week 5 of the college football season brings a loaded slate of entertaining matchups, including four games between ranked opponents, headlined by a rematch of the 2023 SEC Championship Game with No. 2 Georgia visiting No. 4 Alabama. See below for the top 10 games to watch in week 5 of the college football season along with betting information for each game.

1. No. 2 Georgia at No. 4 Alabama
Spread: Georgia -1
Moneyline: Georgia -112, Alabama -108
Over/Under: 49.5

2. No. 15 Louisville at No. 16 Notre Dame
Spread: Notre Dame -6.5
Moneyline: Notre Dame -238, Louisville +195
Over/Under: 46

3. No. 19 Illinois at No. 9 Penn State
Spread: Penn State -18
Moneyline: Penn State -1000, Illinois +650
Over/Under: 48

4. No. 20 Oklahoma State at No. 23 Kansas State
Spread: Kansas State -5
Moneyline: Kansas State -205, Oklahoma State +170
Over/Under: 57.5

5. No. 21 Oklahoma at Auburn
Spread: Auburn -1
Moneyline: Auburn -118, Oklahoma -102
Over/Under: 45.5

6. No. 22 BYU at Baylor
Spread: Baylor -3
Moneyline: Baylor -155, BYU +130
Over/Under: 47

7. Florida State at SMU
Spread: SMU -6
Moneyline: SMU -218, Florida State +180
Over/Under: 47

8. TCU at Kansas
Spread: Kansas -2
Moneyline: TCU -125, Kansas +105
Over/Under: 60

9. Colorado at UCF
Spread: UCF -14
Moneyline: UCF -535, Colorado +400
Over/Under: 62

10. North Carolina at Duke
Spread: Duke -2.5
Moneyline: Duke -130, North Carolina +110
Over/Under: 56

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

