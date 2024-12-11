Tracking UVA Football's Offers and Visits in the Transfer Portal
A busy and important offseason has begun for the Virginia football program. As is the case with many college football programs, the Cavaliers have many roster needs they'll try to address through the transfer portal. UVA's biggest positional priorities in the portal are at quarterback, offensive line, defensive line, and wide receiver, but Tony Elliott and company will undoubtedly be looking for opportunities to improve their roster and depth across the board.
While our Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker keeps an updated list of all of the players who are transferring in and out of UVA, we'll use this article to keep a running list of all the players in the transfer portal who have been reported as receiving an offer from the Cavaliers or scheduling visits to Virginia. We'll start by listing the transfers who have reportedly planned visits to UVA and then move on to the players who announced on social media that they've picked up offers from the Cavaliers.
Last Updated: December 10th at 11:10pm ET)
Chandler Morris - visit
Position: Quarterback
School: North Texas
Hometown: Highland Park, TX
Size: 6'0", 191 pounds
Eligibility: one year
Read more: UVA Football Set to Host North Texas Transfer QB Chandler Morris
Eric Rivers - visit
Position: Wide Receiver
School: FIU
Hometown: Chattanooga, TN
Size: 5'11", 174 pounds
Eligibility: one year
Brady Norton - visit
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: Cal Poly
Hometown: Mission Viejo, CA
Size: 6'3", 275 pounds
Eligibility: three years
Malachi Hosley - visit
Position: Running Back
School: Penn
Hometown: Columbus, GA
Size: 5'10", 205 pounds
Eligibility: two years
Matthew McDoom - visit
Position: Cornerback
School: Coastal Carolina
Hometown: Winter Garden, FL
Size: 5'11", 170 pounds
Eligibility: one year
Santana Hopper - offer
Position: Defensive End
School: Appalachian State
Hometown: Shelby, NC
Size: 6'2", 265 pounds
Eligibility: two years
Cazeem Moore - offer
Position: Defensive End
School: Elon
Hometown: Vanceboro, NC
Size: 6'5", 225 pounds
Eligibility: one year
Raion Strader - offer
Position: Defensive Back
School: Miami (Ohio)
Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA
Size: 6'0", 182 pounds
Eligibility: two years
Gavriel Lightfoot - offer
Position: Defensive Tackle
School: Fresno State
Hometown: Moreno Valley, CA
Size: 6'3", 285 pounds
Eligibility: one year
Kahmari Brown - offer
Position: Defensive End
School: Elon
Hometown: Jacksonville, NC
Size: 6'2", 220 pounds
Eligibility: three years
Walter Young Bear - offer
Position: Offensive Lineman
School: Tulsa
Hometown: Norman, OK
Size: 6'3", 312 pounds
Eligibility: one year
Cam Burden - offer
Position: Linebacker
School: Charlotte
Hometown: Sevierville, TN
Size: 6'2", 225 pounds
Eligibility: one year
DT Sheffield - offer
Position: Wide Receiver
School: North Texas
Hometown: Corinth, MS
Size: 5'10", 170 pounds
Eligibility: three years
Austin Gentle - offer
Position: Offensive Lineman
School: Harvard
Hometown: Chattanooga, TN
Size: 6'3", 295 pounds
Eligibility: one year
Brady Wilson - offer
Position: Center
School: UAB
Hometown: Spanish Fort, AL
Size: 6'2", 300 pounds
Eligibility: one year
Kameron Olds - offer
Position: Defensive End
School: Kent State
Hometown: Richmond, VA
Size: 6'4", 240 pounds
Eligibility: one year
Zakye Barker- offer
Position: Linebacker
School: East Carolina
Hometown: Norcross, GA
Size: 5'11", 225 pounds
Eligibility: two years
Jacob Holmes - offer
Position: Defensive Lineman
School: Fresno State
Hometown: Phoenix, AZ
Size: 6'3", 300 pounds
Eligibility: one year