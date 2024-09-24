UVA Football: Starting Defensive Tackle to Miss Rest of Season With Injury
The Virginia defensive line was dealt a serious blow this weekend, as starting defensive tackle Jason Hammond suffered a shoulder injury in the Coastal Carolina game that will require season-ending surgery. Hammond announced that he will be out for the rest of the season in a social media post on Tuesday morning.
A 6'1", 295-pound sophomore from Pembroke Pines, Florida, Hammond had started each of the first four games of the season and had 11 total tackles before going down with the injury during UVA's 43-24 victory on Saturday at Coastal Carolina. Hammond posted four tackles in the season opener against Richmond and had three tackles apiece against Wake Forest and Maryland.
As a true freshman in 2023, Hammond played seven games and recorded three tackles, including two solo stops. A strong fall camp earned Hammond a starting spot on the Virginia defensive line as a sophomore.
Hammond's injury will likely result in senior Mike Diatta stepping into a starting role. Diatta, a 6'4", 292-pound tackle from Antioch, Tennessee, has played in 27 career games, including all 12 in 2023. This season, Diatta has eight tackles and one quarterback hurry through four games. Sophomore tackle Anthony Britton could also see increased playing time due to Hammond's injury.
Since his injury occurred when he had only played in four games, Hammond will be able to take a medical redshirt for the 2024 season and will still have three years of eligibility remaining.
