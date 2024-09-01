VIDEO: Colandrea, Clary, Pace, Butler React to Virginia's Win Over Richmond
Virginia opened the 2024 football season with a convincing 34-13 victory over Richmond on Saturday night at Scott Stadium.
In his first game as UVA's full-time starting quarterback, Anthony Colandrea completed 17 of 23 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 11 times for 49 yards and another score. Kobe Pace rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown on 11 attempts and Malachi Fields racked up 100 receiving yards on five catches. On the other side of the ball, Antonio Clary and Jonas Sanker led the way with eight total tackles each, while Kam Butler and Corey Thomas each forced a fumble.
A few UVA players were made available to the media after the game to discuss the team's season-opening win. Watch the video below to see interviews with Anthony Colandrea, Antonio Clary, Kobe Pace, and Kam Butler:
Next week, Virginia will hit the road for the first time and open ACC play at Wake Forest on Saturday at 7pm on ESPN2. The Cavaliers will look to start a season 2-0 for the first time since the 2021 season.
