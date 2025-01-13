VIDEO/Transcript: Ron Sanchez Weekly ACC Zoom Press Conference - 1/13
Watch the video below and follow along with the transcript underneath the video to see what Virginia men's basketball interim head coach Ron Sanchez had to say in the weekly ACC Men's Basketball Coaches Zoom call on Monday (January 13).
Q. Yeah, I'm just wondering, I'm sure you and your staff have looked at it. You have any idea what's happening in the second half of games where you guys seem to just kind of crumble down the stretch a little bit? Have you guys been able to pinpoint any reasons why the second halves have been such a struggle?
RON SANCHEZ: I mean, I tell you that we have a lot of dialog about some of the things that are happening to the squad in the second half. Obviously, the preparation for games is really good, the way that we get started, the way that we're competing for, you know, 25, 30 minutes of the game. I think part of it for us is more, a lot of it is experience. You know guys that haven't been through some challenges in basketball where they know that one or two possessions of being down five or six points, it's not the end of the game. You have a lot of time left. A lot of these kids are, a lot of these players are inexperienced. They don't really have any shared experiences to tap back into. So right now, I feel like we feel like a lot of it is, it comes down to just having been there before and understanding how to kind of come out of those situations.
Q. You guys get SMU on Wednesday night. You've seen them already. What's the benefit of seeing a team and then preparing for them again? And how do you how do you kind of look at that?
RON SANCHEZ: The benefit is that you kind of have your own footage to to identify mistakes that you've made. You can tap into their their games since then and see what they're doing differently, how you defended, some of the things that they're doing, also how they guarded you and how they defended you, and try to take advantage of some things there. So first, it's just more of, you know, continuing to get better, celebrate the things that we did well against them, and try to do those things again, and then identify the areas we made mistakes, and then try to improve from that.
Q. Just wanted to ask- coming off three losses in a row now, especially that California trip, y'all were hoping do a lot of bonding on that trip. What's the overall morale? How would you judge that on this team right now?
RON SANCHEZ: In sports, losing impacts, obviously the locker room, guys kind of get down a little bit after not not performing well. So I think that the group is really trying to figure out, how do we get back to that, having that competitive endurance to finish games? I mean, we showing flashes of it in the past. How do we tap back into it? I think as a whole, the group really likes one another. They enjoy competing, you know, they enjoy being in the locker room. They enjoy being on the floor together. Just got to get back to the point where we're just competing a little harder down the stretch of games.
Q. Defensively, y'all just allowed 88 points. It's the most in ACC play in a long time. What are you seeing on that end of the floor right now?
RON SANCHEZ: I go back to what I said earlier. We got eight new guys to this thing. So for us to think, oh, these guys are just going to figure this thing out very quickly, I think it's, you know, I don't want to use the word foolish, but you got to go through some some experiences with some guys in order for you to get better and better and better in what we do defensively. So for this group it's just being on the floor, continuing to build on those fundamentals every day in practice. The only thing that we can control is having a good practice today and try to impact how much better we get defensively, and try to get guys to take one more step forward.
Q: Is it too early to assess, what, if any, toll the West Coast trip had on your players?
RON SANCHEZ: I mean, it's a long trip. And having to depart early because of the weather just made it even longer. I don't want to lose the fact that that it was a long trip for the guys. But overall I think it was a good trip. It was well organized. Our staff did a fantastic job with it. We'll find out here how things continue to go for us. We're going to plan well; like I told you last week, we had a good plan in place, and we're going to stick to it. Hopefully we have enough rest and we have a tremendous amount of energy on Wednesday. That's what it's all about. How hard can we compete on Wednesday and how much energy we have?
Q. Greg asked you about the second half struggles. One of the games where you did struggle in the second half was in Dallas. What specifically, as you have reviewed that video, did you see and what can be corrected there?
RON SANCHEZ: That that was more just execution down the stretch. We were in the game. We had couple of possessions that where we turned the ball over in a row. We didn't secure the ball. We were being plagued by by turnovers and offensive rebounding. So it was more of that than much of anything else.
Q. How much interaction do you have with Tony [Bennett] these days? Do you talk to him about the team, how it's playing? Do you ask for suggestions?
RON SANCHEZ: It'd be foolish of me not to take advantage of relationships that I have, not only with Tony but with other coaches. I talk to a lot of my friends, some that have been through situations like that I'm in now. We can talk about X's and O's and all of those things, but there's an emotional component to this thing as well. So I'm tapping into every resource that I have when it comes to really managing this situation with our players, with our travel, everything we have going on, and trying to see how I can be the best coach that I can be for them and for the university.
Q. Do you mind sharing who some of those friends in coaching are that you've talked to about it?
RON SANCHEZ: Yeah, I mean, obviously I've talked to Tony, of course. Ritchie McKay is a dear friend as well. I got coach Larry Brown, who lives in Charlotte now, is another guy that I talked to. I just have a list of friends that I do reach out to, just guys that can, you know, share a nugget here or there. Obviously, I talked to Tony's dad, Dick Bennett as well. Just people here that have been through it consistently and they've been fantastic.
Q. You promoted Ish [Ishan Sharma] to the starting lineup that this past weekend. What do you see from him? What do you like about what he did in his first career start?
RON SANCHEZ: I thought he did a really good job. I mean, our offense got off to a really good start against Stanford in the first 10 minutes or so. But again, his lack of experience on the defensive side showed. And you expect that from a first year guy who was getting his first start. But I thought he did a really good job of helping us get started well offensively and shot the ball really well.
Q. Did you guys think you were going to get more out of TJ power than what he's provided production wise? And what are some of the things you guys are doing behind the scenes to help him develop and maybe where he can be a factor?
RON SANCHEZ: TJ is still a first year guy. I know he doesn't have a tremendous amount of playing experience. So we're just trying to coach him up defensively. He was in the gym this morning getting shots up. So we're, behind the scenes, still investing into all our guys, into their individual development. We feel that if they can get 1% better, we as a team get 1% better. Guys will continue to get opportunities here and I'm hoping that any of them will have a breakout game here and there that'll inject into their confidence. and continue their play throughout ACC play.
More Virginia Basketball News
Reevaluating Potential Virginia Basketball Head Coaching Candidates
The Plus/Minus: Virginia Crashes and Burns at Stanford
Five Takeaways From Virginia Basketball's 88-65 Loss to Stanford
Round Robin: Evaluating UVA Basketball at Near Midway Point of the Season
What's Going on With Christian Bliss? Ron Sanchez Finally Gives an Answer
Report: Former Virginia Guard Dante Harris Transfers to Memphis