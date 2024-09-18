VIDEO: UVA Coordinators Preview Virginia Football vs. Coastal Carolina
As Virginia looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season last week against Maryland and get back in the win column on the road this Saturday at Coastal Carolina, UVA's coordinators met with the media after practice on Wednesday to give their thoughts on the loss to the Terrapins and preview this weekend's matchup with the Chanticleers.
Watch the video below to hear what Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski had to say about their respective units and about Saturday's road matchup at Coastal Carolina:
Virginia and Coastal Carolina will face each other for the first time ever, but this will be the third-straight year that the Cavaliers face an opponent from the Sun Belt. Kickoff at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina is set for 2pm ET on Saturday and the game will be streamed on ESPN+.
More Virginia Football News
Virginia Football Injury Report: Updates on Robinson, Boley, Furnish
Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. Coastal Carolina | Takeaways, Analysis
Hitting the Keys: Looking Back at Our Five Keys to Virginia vs. Maryland
Virginia Football Report Card: Handing Out Grades for UVA's Loss to Maryland
What Went Wrong: Dissecting Virginia's Frustrating Defeat to Maryland