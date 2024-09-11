VIDEO: UVA Coordinators Preview Virginia Football vs. Maryland
As Virginia prepares to renew its old rivalry with Maryland and try to go 3-0 for the first time since 2019, UVA's coordinators met with the media after practice on Wednesday to give their thoughts on last week's come-from-behind victory at Wake Forest and preview this weekend's matchup with the Terrapins.
Watch the video below to hear what Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski had to say about their respective units and about Saturday night's primetime game against Maryland:
Maryland is set to visit Scott Stadium for the first time since 2012 and for the first time since the Terrapins ended their 62-year tenure as members of the ACC and joined the Big Ten. Virginia will host Maryland on Saturday at 8pm at Scott Stadium and the game will be televised on the ACC Network.
