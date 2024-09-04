VIDEO: Virginia Coordinators Preview ACC Opener at Wake Forest
After opening the 2024 football season with a comfortable victory over Richmond, Virginia will look to improve to 2-0 for the first time in the Tony Elliott era by going on the road and winning its ACC opener on Saturday night at Wake Forest. Ahead of the first road game and first conference game of the season, UVA's coordinators met with the media after practice on Wednesday to give their thoughts on the week 1 win over Richmond and this weekend's matchup with the Demon Deacons.
Watch the video below to hear what Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski had to say about their respective units and about Saturday's primetime game at Wake Forest:
READ MORE: Handing Out Grades for UVA's Win Over Richmond
Virginia is set to open ACC play on Saturday night at Wake Forest. Kickoff at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina is set for 7pm on ESPN2.
For More Virginia Football News
Virginia Football Injury Report: Hoos In/Out in Week 2 at Wake Forest
Virginia Football Releases Depth Chart for ACC Opener at Wake Forest
Overreactions From Virginia Football's Win Over Richmond
Virginia Football Report Card: Handing Out Grades for UVA's Win Over Richmond
VIDEO: Colandrea, Clary, Pace, Butler React to Virginia's Win Over Richmond