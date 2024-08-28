Cavaliers Now

VIDEO: Virginia Coordinators Preview Season-Opener vs. Richmond

Matt Newton

Virginia Cavaliers
Ahead of the Virginia football season opener against Richmond on Saturday at Scott Stadium, UVA's coordinators met with the media after practice on Wednesday to give their thoughts on the game and the start of the season. Watch the video below to hear what Virginia offensive coordinator Des Kitchings and defensive coordinator John Rudzinski had to say about their respective units and about the upcoming season opener against Richmond.

Kitchings discusses the progress Anthony Colandrea made in order to win the starting quarterback job over Tony Muskett, Kobe Pace carrying the load of UVA's rushing attack, the development of the Cavalier offensive line, and more, while Rudzinski was asked about the ongoing position battles taking place in the secondary, specifically discussing Malcolm Greene and Jam Jackson, the return of Antonio Clary and Kam Butler after both suffered serious injuries last season, preparing for two quarterbacks given Richmond's uncertainty at the QB position, and other notes on how Virginia is preparing to defend Richmond on Saturday.

Matt Newton

