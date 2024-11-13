VIDEO: Virginia QB Anthony Colandrea Talks Win Over Pitt, Previews Notre Dame
Virginia quarterback Anthony Colandrea met with the media on Tuesday morning after practice to discuss UVA's 24-19 victory over Pittsburgh last weekend and preview this Saturday's trip to South Bend to take on No. 8 Notre Dame. Watch the video below to hear what Colandrea had to see in his media availability:
Colandrea completed 16 of 24 passing attempts (67%) for 143 yards and one touchdown in the win over Pittsburgh, but threw two interceptions and took six sacks. He also caught a 27-yard pass from Suderian Harrison on a trick play and rushed for 40 yards even with the lost yardage from the sacks. For the season, Colandrea has racked up 1,948 passing yards and 12 touchdowns to eight interceptions.
Colandrea will lead Virginia (5-4, 3-3 ACC) against No. 8 Notre Dame (8-1) on Saturday afternoon in South Bend. Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30pm on NBC.
More Virginia Football News
UVA Football: Players to Watch in Virginia vs. Notre Dame
UVA Football Week 12 Injury Report: Antonio Clary Out for the Season
Virginia Football Depth Chart vs. Notre Dame | Takeaways, Analysis
Virginia Football: ACC Football Week 12 Power Rankings
UVA Football Report Card: Handing Out Grades for Virginia vs. Pittsburgh