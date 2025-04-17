Virginia Baseball Series at Florida State Canceled Following Shooting at FSU
The Virginia baseball series at Florida State scheduled for this weekend in Tallahassee have been canceled due to a shooting on the campus at Florida State University on Thursday afternoon that reportedly left one dead and at least six injured.
Per an announcement from the Florida State athletics department, all FSU home athletics events have been canceled through Sunday, April 20nd, which includes the three-game baseball series between the Cavaliers and Seminoles that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
The UVA baseball team departed from Charlottesville on Wednesday afternoon, so the team was in Tallahassee at the time of the shooting, which took place near the student union on the campus of Florida State. But according to a report from Greg Madia of the Daily Progress, the team and coaching staff are safe.
Though it has not been confirmed yet, it's highly unlikely that the series will be made up given the confines of the schedule. Virginia will return to Charlottesville for midweek home games against Georgetown on Tuesday and James Madison on Wednesday before traveling to Atlanta for a three-game series next weekend.