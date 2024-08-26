Virginia Football a 19.5-Point Favorite vs. Richmond in Season Opener
Virginia currently sits as a near three-touchdown favorite against Richmond in Saturday's opener of the 2024 football season.
FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Cavaliers as a 19.5-point favorite against the Spiders next Saturday with a -110 money line. Per Covers.com, Virginia opened as a 21.5-point favorite on FanDuel at the beginning of August, but the line has moved two points to its current position of UVA -19.5.
DraftKings Sportsbook, meanwhile, has Virginia as 18.5-point favorites against Richmond.
UVA leads Richmond 30-3-2 in the all-time series, which dates back to 1893. The Cavaliers have a two-game winning streak in the series and have won 12 of the last 13 meetings. Richmond's most recent victory against Virginia came in the 2016 season-opener, when the Spiders spoiled Bronco Mendenhall's debut as UVA's head coach with a 37-20 upset. Tony Elliott avoided a similar fate in 2022, leading Virginia to a 37-17 win over Richmond in his debut as a head coach.
Virginia will host Richmond in the 2024 season opener on Saturday, August 31st at 6pm at Scott Stadium and the game will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
