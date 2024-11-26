Virginia Football: ACC Football Week 14 Power Rankings
13 weeks of the college football season are in the books with one ticket clinched in the ACC championship and the other still up for grabs. Let's check in on the Atlantic Coast Conference to see who's trending up, who's trending down, and who has a chance to make the ACC Championship Game. Here are our week 13 ACC Football Power Rankings:
1. SMU (10-1, 7-0 ACC)
The Mustangs steamrolled the Cavaliers on Saturday 33-7 to punch their ticket to the ACC Championship, where they'll have a shot to earn an automatic bid to the College Football Playoff. SMU has taken the ACC by storm, and its win over Virginia perfectly encapsulated the Mustangs' season to this point. Kevin Jennings deserves more national attention as he lights up opposing defenses every weekend.
Up next: vs. California
2. Miami (10-1, 6-1 ACC)
The Hurricanes dominated the Demon Deacons via a 22-0 second half and Cam Ward, though no longer a probable Heisman winner, bounced back after a tough loss to Georgia Tech and gave Miami a chance to control its destiny to the College Football Playoff. If the Hurricanes win at Syracuse on Saturday and then beat SMU in the ACC Championship, the Canes will be dancing in December in the 12-team College Football Playoff.
Up next: At Syracuse
3. Clemson (9-2, 7-1 ACC)
A dominant 51-14 win against The Citadel definitely does not say much but the Tigers have sneakily built up a resume that may allow them to sneak into the College Football Playoff. After Alabama, Ole Miss, Indiana and Texas A&M all lost last week, the Tigers now have a 24% chance to make the playoff. Although the Tigers do not have full control of their destiny, they could significantly strengthen their case with a win over South Carolina on Saturday. Clemson would need Miami to lost to Syracuse in order to make the ACC title game.
Up next: vs. South Carolina
4. Louisville (7-4, 5-3 ACC)
The Cardinals delivered a strong 37-9 win over Pittsburgh this past Saturday, bouncing back after a brutal loss to Stanford. Louisville has had quite the rollercoaster season with losses to SMU, Notre Dame, Miami and Stanford, but a strong win over Clemson. The Cardinals may be one of the best four-loss teams in the nation.
Up next: At Kentucky
5. Duke (8-3, 4-3 ACC)
The Blue Devils continue to press on after a strong win over Virginia Tech. Eli Pancol is the real deal after racking up 188 yards and three touchdowns on only five receptions. With Wake Forest next week, the Blue Devils have a solid shot to earn their ninth win before a shot at their first 10-win season since 2013.
Up next: At Wake Forest
6. Georgia Tech (7-4, 5-3 ACC)
The Yellow Jackets move up in the rankings this week with their second win in a row, defeating NC State 30-29 fresh off a bye and a massive upset win over Miami the week before that. Georgia Tech's quarterback tandem of Aaron Philo and Haynes King continues to impress and will have a shot to produce one of the most shocking upsets of the season this Saturday in Athens.
Up next: At Georgia
7. Pittsburgh (7-4, 3-4 ACC)
With Eli Holstein injured, the Panthers continue to spiral out of control, picking up their fourth straight loss. Holstein's injury is quite unfortunate as Pittsburgh was bound for so much more than a 7-4 record. Nonetheless, with Holstein returning next year, Pat Narduzzi will look to have Pittsburgh ready to make an ACC title push in 2025. The Panthers badly need a win over Boston College to end this regular season on a high note, though.
Up next: at Boston College
8. Syracuse (8-3, 4-3 ACC)
Syracuse has a win streak once again after defeating UConn 31-24. With an 8-3 record, the Orange have put together quite the sneaky good season with Kyle McCord leading the charge at quarterback. After two solid wins against UConn and Cal, the Orange have the ability to make a statement heading into bowl season while shaking up the ACC Championship by upending Miami.
Up next: vs. Miami
9. Boston College (6-5, 3-4 ACC)
The Eagles shoot back into the top ten this week after a massive 41-21 win over North Carolina. Under quarterback Grayson James, Boston College has found a new identity on offense that is powered by a strong rushing attack that ran for 228 yards on Saturday. The win gives hope for Bill O'Brien and Co. headed into bowl season.
Up next: vs. Pittsburgh
10. North Carolina (6-5, 3-4 ACC)
The Tar Heels suffered a brutal loss on Saturday at the hands of Boston College, dropping them back a spot in the rankings. This top ten is starting to feel like the College Football Playoff in that their aren't enough teams deserving of finding themselves in the top ten or the College Football Playoff.
Up next: vs. NC State
The rest:
11. Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4 ACC)
12. Virginia (5-6, 3-4 ACC)
13. NC State (5-6, 2-5 ACC)
14. California (6-5, 2-5 ACC)
15. Wake Forest (4-7, 2-5 ACC)
16. Stanford (3-8, 2-6 ACC)
17. Florida State (2-9, 1-7 ACC)