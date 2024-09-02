Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football Opens as a Slight Underdog at Wake Forest in Week 2

The Cavaliers are slight underdogs in their week 2 game on the road at Wake Forest.
The Virginia Cavaliers opened as two-point underdogs in their week 2 road game at Wake Forest this Saturday at 7pm. After opening the 2024 season with a 34-13 victory over Richmond last weekend, UVA is a slight underdog for its ACC opener and first road game of the season.

Caesars, Bet365, and DraftKings have Wake Forest favored by two points, while FanDuel and BetMGM have the Demon Deacons as 2.5-point favorites over the visiting Cavaliers. The over/under is 54.0 or 54.5 depending on the sportsbook. See the table below for the spread, moneyline, and over/under for Virginia at Wake Forest according to the major sportsbooks:

Sportsbook

Spread

Moneyline

Over/Under

FanDuel

Wake -2.5

UVA +102

54.5

Caesars

Wake -2.0

UVA +105

54.0

Bet365

Wake -2.0

UVA +110

54.0

DraftKings

Wake -2.0

UVA +110

54.0

BetMGM

Wake -2.5

UVA +110

54.5

Virginia is 1-0 against the spread this season, having covered the 19.5-point spread for last weekend's game against Richmond by beating the Spiders 34-13. The game did not reach its point total of 51.5. Wake Forest, meanwhile, is 1-0 on the season but 0-1 against the spread after just barely failing to cover a 33.5-point spread in its 45-13 victory over North Carolina A&T in week 1.

Virginia will face Wake Forest on Saturday, September 7th at 7pm at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium in Winston-Salem. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

