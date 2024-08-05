Virginia Football Projected Depth Chart 2.0: Fall Camp Week 1 Update
With the first week of fall camp in the books, it's time to revisit our projected Virginia football depth chart we released earlier this summer and make a few changes based on what we've learned so far through these first few practices. There won't be many significant changes in version 2.0, especially on the defensive side of the ball since we haven't had a chance to speak with defensive coordinator John Rudzinski yet, but there are a couple of noteworthy adjustments.
Again, this is just an educated guess at what UVA's depth chart could look like and does not at all reflect the opinions of the coaching staff, who will make these decisions over the course of fall camp. We'll check back in a couple of times during fall camp with further revised editions of the depth chart in anticipation for the release of the official week 1 depth chart for the Richmond game at the end of August.
With that said, here is our Virginia Football Projected Depth Chart 2.0:
Offense
Position
Starter
Backup
QB
Tony Muskett
Anthony Colandrea
RB
Kobe Pace
Xavier Brown
WR
Chris Tyree
Suderian Harrison
WR
Malachi Fields
Andre Greene Jr.
WR
JR Wilson
Trell Harris
TE
Sackett Wood
Tyler Neville
LT
McKale Boley
Houston Curry
LG
Noah Josey
Ugonna Nnanna
C
Brian Stevens
Ethan Sipe
RG
Ty Furnish
Charlie Patterson
RT
Blake Steen
Jimmy Christ
Notes:
- With graduate tight end Sackett Wood Jr. returning for a fifth season, we now have him listed as TE1 with Harvard transfer Tyler Neville behind him. Wood's experience in the system having started eight games last season gives him the edge on Neville, who was perhaps the Ivy League's top tight end the last two seasons. Not pictured on the depth chart is Clemson transfer Sage Ennis, who will likely serve primarily as a run-blocker.
- One big change on the offensive line is that we are now projecting Ty Furnish to start at right guard. He started the 2023 season at center, but struggled in that spot so he moved to right guard. Furnish was in and out of the lineup all last season, but UVA offensive coordinator Des Kitchings says he's been impressed with the progress Furnish has made heading into this season.
- After starting the last five games of the 2023 season at right tackle, we're projecting Blake Steen to be a full-time starter at that spot now.
- Noah Hartsoe was expected to serve as the backup center before his injury and Kitchings says there are a few different players cross-training at center now to fill that spot, including freshman Grant Ellinger, but right now we're giving the nod to Dartmouth transfer Ethan Sipe.
- Charlie Patterson is apparently having a strong start to camp and we've got him slotting in as a possible backup to Furnish at right guard.
- No changes at quarterback, running back, or wide receiver.
Defense
Position
Starter
Backup
DE
Kam Butler
Ben Smiley
NT
Jahmeer Carter
Jason Hammond
DT
Bryce Carter
Michael Diatta
Bandit DE
Chico Bennett
Terrell Jones
WILL LB
James Jackson
Trey McDonald
MIKE LB
Kam Robinson
Dorian Jones
SPUR
Corey Thomas
Jam Jackson
Left CB
Dre Walker
Kendren Smith
Right CB
Malcolm Greene
Elijah Gaines
FS
Jonas Sanker
Caleb Hardy
SS
Antonio Clary
Kempton Shine
Notes:
- With Stevie Bracey out for the season with an injury, we're putting Cincinnati transfer Dorian Jones as the backup to Kam Robinson at MIKE linebacker.
- A possible option to replace the injured Mekhi Buchanan as the backup to Chico Bennett at Bandit defensive end is Terrell Jones, who comes out of high school as a tackle but could have the versatility to play that spot.
- There could be more changes coming to our projections on the defensive side of the depth chart after we speak with defensive coordinator John Rudzinski this week.
Special Teams
Position
Starter
Backup
P
Daniel Sparks
Elijah Slibeck
KO
Daniel Sparks
Vadin Bruot
PK
Will Bettridge
Vadin Bruot
PR
Ethan Davies
Suderian Harrison
KOR
Chris Tyree
Kobe Pace
LS
Payton Bunch
Luke Byrne
Notes
- With Matt Ganyard's departure, it seems All-ACC punter Daniel Sparks is going to be handling kickoff duties for Virginia in addition to his punting responsibilities.
- This would only be the case if his load at running back isn't too heavy, but Kobe Pace is an option as a kickoff returner, a spot where we're currently expecting Notre Dame transfer Chris Tyree to start.
- Stevie Bracey was going to be an option at long-snapper, but with his injury, the starting spot is pretty much guaranteed to go to Coastal Carolina transfer Payton Bunch with Luke Byrne serving as the backup.
