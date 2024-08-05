Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football Projected Depth Chart 2.0: Fall Camp Week 1 Update

Blake Steen cracks the starting five in the 2.0 edition of our Virginia Football projected depth chart, updated following the first week of fall camp.
With the first week of fall camp in the books, it's time to revisit our projected Virginia football depth chart we released earlier this summer and make a few changes based on what we've learned so far through these first few practices. There won't be many significant changes in version 2.0, especially on the defensive side of the ball since we haven't had a chance to speak with defensive coordinator John Rudzinski yet, but there are a couple of noteworthy adjustments.

Again, this is just an educated guess at what UVA's depth chart could look like and does not at all reflect the opinions of the coaching staff, who will make these decisions over the course of fall camp. We'll check back in a couple of times during fall camp with further revised editions of the depth chart in anticipation for the release of the official week 1 depth chart for the Richmond game at the end of August.

With that said, here is our Virginia Football Projected Depth Chart 2.0:

Offense

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Tony Muskett

Anthony Colandrea

RB

Kobe Pace

Xavier Brown

WR

Chris Tyree

Suderian Harrison

WR

Malachi Fields

Andre Greene Jr.

WR

JR Wilson

Trell Harris

TE

Sackett Wood

Tyler Neville

LT

McKale Boley

Houston Curry

LG

Noah Josey

Ugonna Nnanna

C

Brian Stevens

Ethan Sipe

RG

Ty Furnish

Charlie Patterson

RT

Blake Steen

Jimmy Christ

Notes:
- With graduate tight end Sackett Wood Jr. returning for a fifth season, we now have him listed as TE1 with Harvard transfer Tyler Neville behind him. Wood's experience in the system having started eight games last season gives him the edge on Neville, who was perhaps the Ivy League's top tight end the last two seasons. Not pictured on the depth chart is Clemson transfer Sage Ennis, who will likely serve primarily as a run-blocker.
- One big change on the offensive line is that we are now projecting Ty Furnish to start at right guard. He started the 2023 season at center, but struggled in that spot so he moved to right guard. Furnish was in and out of the lineup all last season, but UVA offensive coordinator Des Kitchings says he's been impressed with the progress Furnish has made heading into this season.
- After starting the last five games of the 2023 season at right tackle, we're projecting Blake Steen to be a full-time starter at that spot now.
- Noah Hartsoe was expected to serve as the backup center before his injury and Kitchings says there are a few different players cross-training at center now to fill that spot, including freshman Grant Ellinger, but right now we're giving the nod to Dartmouth transfer Ethan Sipe.
- Charlie Patterson is apparently having a strong start to camp and we've got him slotting in as a possible backup to Furnish at right guard.
- No changes at quarterback, running back, or wide receiver.

Virginia Football Fall Camp Notebook: Takeaways From Week 1

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Kam Butler

Ben Smiley

NT

Jahmeer Carter

Jason Hammond

DT

Bryce Carter

Michael Diatta

Bandit DE

Chico Bennett

Terrell Jones

WILL LB

James Jackson

Trey McDonald

MIKE LB

Kam Robinson

Dorian Jones

SPUR

Corey Thomas

Jam Jackson

Left CB

Dre Walker

Kendren Smith

Right CB

Malcolm Greene

Elijah Gaines

FS

Jonas Sanker

Caleb Hardy

SS

Antonio Clary

Kempton Shine

Notes:
- With Stevie Bracey out for the season with an injury, we're putting Cincinnati transfer Dorian Jones as the backup to Kam Robinson at MIKE linebacker.
- A possible option to replace the injured Mekhi Buchanan as the backup to Chico Bennett at Bandit defensive end is Terrell Jones, who comes out of high school as a tackle but could have the versatility to play that spot.
- There could be more changes coming to our projections on the defensive side of the depth chart after we speak with defensive coordinator John Rudzinski this week.

Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup

P

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

KO

Daniel Sparks

Vadin Bruot

PK

Will Bettridge

Vadin Bruot

PR

Ethan Davies

Suderian Harrison

KOR

Chris Tyree

Kobe Pace

LS

Payton Bunch

Luke Byrne

Notes
- With Matt Ganyard's departure, it seems All-ACC punter Daniel Sparks is going to be handling kickoff duties for Virginia in addition to his punting responsibilities.
- This would only be the case if his load at running back isn't too heavy, but Kobe Pace is an option as a kickoff returner, a spot where we're currently expecting Notre Dame transfer Chris Tyree to start.
- Stevie Bracey was going to be an option at long-snapper, but with his injury, the starting spot is pretty much guaranteed to go to Coastal Carolina transfer Payton Bunch with Luke Byrne serving as the backup.

