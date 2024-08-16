Cavaliers Now

Virginia Football Projected Depth Chart 3.0: Injuries Shake Up Starting Lineup

Matt Newton

Michael Diatta could be a first-time starter on the defensive line for Virginia football in 2024.
/ Virginia Athletics
Virginia has completed two full weeks of fall camp and the picture is becoming clearer on what the Cavaliers are going to look like on the field at various positions. While many of the two-deep listings have been solidified since the start of fall camp, a few injuries at key spots have shaken up UVA's projected starting lineup for week 1 against Richmond.

With that said, it's time to to revisit our projected Virginia football depth chart and make a few changes based on injuries and other notes we've observed so far in fall camp. Again, this is just an educated guess at what UVA's depth chart could look like and does not at all reflect the opinions of the coaching staff, who will make these decisions at the end of fall camp.

Here is our Virginia Football Projected Depth Chart 3.0:

Offense

Position

Starter

Backup

QB

Tony Muskett

Anthony Colandrea

RB

Kobe Pace

Jack Griese

WR

Chris Tyree

Suderian Harrison

WR

Malachi Fields

Andre Greene Jr.

WR

Trell Harris

Kameron Courtney

TE

Sackett Wood

Tyler Neville

LT

McKale Boley

Houston Curry

LG

Noah Josey

Ugonna Nnanna

C

Brian Stevens

Ethan Sipe

RG

Ty Furnish

Charlie Patterson

RT

Blake Steen

Jimmy Christ

Notes:
- The most notable change on the offensive side of the ball is at wide receiver, where the news that junior wide receiver JR Wilson will likely miss the start of the season with a knee injury has significant ripple effects on the depth chart. A strong offseason and fall camp had established Wilson has a near-lock to occupy one of the coveted starting spots in UVA's stacked wide receiver room. While Wilson is likely to return to the starting lineup once he's healthy, which Tony Elliott says should happen very early in the season after only a game or two missed, this is a projection of UVA's week 1 depth chart, so Wilson will not be included.
- There are more than a few high-caliber candidates to fill in as a starting wideout alongside the other expected starters Malachi Fields and Chris Tyree. For now, we're going to give the nod to Kent State transfer Trell Harris, who has been a standout in fall camp and has the momentum to seize this opportunity.
- Andre Greene Jr. and Suderian Harrison were other candidates for that spot, but they stay where they are on the depth chart. Moving up into a second-line spot could be players like Jaden Gibson, Titus Ivy, Ethan Davies or TyLyric Coleman, but we're going to go with freshman Kameron Courtney, who has arguably had the best fall camp of any first-year and has frequently earned praise from the UVA coaching staff.
- Another injury reflected in the depth chart above is the shoulder injury of running back Xavier Brown. After missing most of the 2023 season with an elbow injury, another upper-body ailment has Brown sidelined for "a couple of weeks", according to Tony Elliott. While Brown could return by the start of the season, we're going to replace him as the backup to Kobe Pace at running back with former walk-on Jack Griese, who is making the most of his opportunity in fall camp.
Read more on Griese here: With Xavier Brown Injury, Jack Griese is Next Man Up in Virginia RB Room
- For now, there are no changes at quarterback, as Tony Muskett and Anthony Colandrea continue to battle for the starting job, and no changes to the offensive line, as the injuries to expected starters McKale Boley and Brian Stevens aren't likely to result in missed game time.

Defense

Position

Starter

Backup

DE

Kam Butler

Ben Smiley

NT

Jahmeer Carter

Anthony Britton

DT

Michael Diatta

Jason Hammond

Bandit DE

Chico Bennett

Terrell Jones

WILL LB

James Jackson

Trey McDonald

MIKE LB

Kam Robinson

Dorian Jones

SPUR

Corey Thomas

Jam Jackson

Left CB

Kempton Shine

Dre Walker

Right CB

Malcolm Greene

Kendren Smith

FS

Jonas Sanker

Caleb Hardy

SS

Antonio Clary

Elijah Gaines

Notes:
- Senior defensive lineman Bryce Carter, who we had projected to be a starter at defensive tackle, is currently out with a knee injury which Tony Elliott described as the "longest-term" of Virginia's latest injuries.
- That starting spot had been occupied for the last few seasons by Aaron Faumui and now UVA defensive coordinator John Rudzinski says senior Michael Diatta and sophomore Jason Hammond are the two standouts at that position, so consequently we now have Diatta and Hammond as the starter and backup at defensive tackle.
- We had previously listed Diatta as the backup to Jahmeer Carter at nose tackle, but we're going to tab rising sophomore Anthony Britton as Carter's backup now.
- We've also made some slight adjustments to Virginia's defensive secondary depth chart to better reflect where we think some of those defensive backs will end up playing.

Virginia Football Injury Report: Updates on Tyree, Boley, Wilson, Jackson, Brown

Special Teams

Position

Starter

Backup

Punter

Daniel Sparks

Elijah Slibeck

Kickoff

Daniel Sparks

Vadin Bruot

Placekicker

Will Bettridge

Vadin Bruot

Punt Return

Ethan Davies

Suderian Harrison

Kickoff Return

Chris Tyree

Kobe Pace

Long-Snapper

Payton Bunch

Luke Byrne

Notes:
- The special teams depth chart is the same as in our previous version, with the caveat that the long-snapper situation is in flux. Coastal Carolina transfer Payton Bunch is expected to start, but with the injury to Stevie Bracey, who was working at long-snapper in addition to linebacker, the backup spot is up for grabs between Luke Byrne and Hayden Rollison.
- Tony Elliott says the team is starting the process of determining the returners this week, so we'll leave our projections unchanged. Chris Tyree, Kobe Pace, and Ethan Davies are competing at kickoff return and Davies, Tyree, Suderian Harrison, Kam Courtney, and Trell Harris are competing at punt return.

