Virginia Football Roster Changes HQ: Hoos Staying, Hoos Going?
It's never been more difficult to keep track of all the roster changes taking place on a given college football team. With the transfer portal and immediate eligibility as well as lingering confusion from COVID-19-era bonus eligibility, it's almost impossible to keep up all of the personnel turnover.
But we're going to give it our best shot.
Below you will find our Virginia Football Roster Changes HQ, a complete position-by-position breakdown of all the players UVA football is expecting to return, lose, or add to its roster for the 2025 season.
A couple of notes before we begin:
- Not every player from the 2024 roster will be listed here; we're limiting ourselves to the players who had a notable role on last year's team.
- We're only working with the information that has been made public, so these roster changes aren't 100% official and won't be until Virginia releases its roster for the 2025 season.
- This is not a depth chart. We'll do an updated projected depth chart later on before the Cavaliers return to the field for spring practice.
This page will be updated as we obtain further information about roster changes. This article was last updated on January 14th at 5pm ET.
Offense
Quarterback
Exhausted eligibility: Tony Muskett
Entered transfer portal: Anthony Colandrea
Expected to return: Gavin Frakes, Grady Brosterhous
Transfer additions: Chandler Morris (North Texas), Daniel Kaelin (Nebraska)
Wide Receiver
Exhausted eligibility: Chris Tyree
Entered transfer portal: Malachi Fields, JR Wilson, Jaden Gibson, Titus Ivy, Ethan Davies, KJ Bratton
Expected to return: Trell Harris, Kameron Courtney, Andre Greene Jr., Suderian Harrison, Eli Wood, TyLyric Coleman
Transfer additions: Jahmal Edrine (Purdue), Cam Ross (JMU)
Running Back
Exhausted eligibility: Kobe Pace
Expected to return: Xavier Brown, Noah Vaughn, Donte Hawthorne, Jack Griese
Transfer additions: J'Mari Taylor (NC Central)
Tight End
Exhausted eligibility: Tyler Neville, Sackett Wood Jr.
Expected to return: Sage Ennis, Dakota Twitty, John Rogers
Offensive Line
Exhausted eligibility: Brian Stevens, Jimmy Christ
Entered transfer portal: Ty Furnish, Charlie Patterson, Ugonna Nnanna
Expected to return: Noah Josey, McKale Boley, Blake Steen, Jack Witmer, Ethan Sipe, Grant Ellinger, Ben York, Cole Surber, Dane Wleklinski, Drake Metcalf
Transfer additions: Brady Wilson (UAB), Tyshawn Wyatt (JMU), Kevin Wigenton II (Illinois), Monroe Mills (Louisville)
Defense
Linebackers
Exhausted eligibility: Dorian Jones
Expected to return: James Jackson, Kam Robinson, Trey McDonald, Stevie Bracey, Landon Danley
Transfer additions: Maddox Marcellus (Eastern Kentucky)
Defensive Backs
Exhausted eligibility: Jonas Sanker, Kempton Shine, Kendren Smith, Corey Thomas Jr., Elijah Gaines
Entered transfer portal: Malcolm Greene, Trent Baker-Booker, Aidan Ryan
Expected to return: Antonio Clary, Dre Walker, Jam Jackson, Caleb Hardy, Ethan Minter, Micah Gaffney
Transfer Additions: Devin Neal (Louisville), Ja'son Prevard (Morgan State)
Defensive Line
Exhausted eligibility: Kam Butler, Chico Bennett Jr.
Entered transfer portal: Ben Smiley III, Michael Diatta, DJ Jones, Bryce Carter
Expected to return: Jahmeer Carter, Terrell Jones, Jason Hammond, Anthony Britton, Billy Koudelka, Mekhi Buchanan, Jewett Hayes, Miles Greene
Transfer additions: Jacob Holmes (Fresno State), Cazeem Moore (Elon), Hunter Osborne (Alabama), Fisher Camac (UNLV)
Special Teams
Exhausted eligibility: Chris Tyree
Entered transfer portal: Ethan Davies
Expected to return: P/K Daniel Sparks, K Will Bettridge, LS Payton Bunch, KR Kam Courtney, PR Suderian Harrison
Transfer additions: LS Bryce Robinson (Kennesaw State)
Virginia has landed 17 transfer commitments from the portal this offseason:
- Nebraska quarterback Daniel Kaelin
- Louisville defensive back Devin Neal
- Morgan State defensive back Ja'son Prevard
- Fresno State defensive tackle Jacob Holmes
- North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris
- NC Central running back J'Mari Taylor
- Elon defensive end Cazeem Moore
- UAB center Brady Wilson
- Eastern Kentucky linebacker Maddox Marcellus
- Purdue wide receiver Jahmal Edrine
- Alabama defensive lineman Hunter Osborne
- JMU offensive lineman Tyshawn Wyatt
- UNLV defensive end Fisher Camac
- Illinois offensive lineman Kevin Wigenton II
- Kennesaw State long snapper Bryce Robinson
- Louisville offensive lineman Monroe Mills
- James Madison wide receiver Cam Ross
