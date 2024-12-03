Virginia Football Transfer Portal Tracker
The 2024 Virginia football season may be over, but a busy and important offseason started right away for Tony Elliott and his coaching staff, who have much work to do on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal to shape their roster for the 2025 UVA football season.
The NCAA football transfer portal is open from Monday, December 9th through Saturday, December 28th, but that's just the window for players to enter the portal. There is no deadline for when they have to make their commitments. Players on teams who are playing in bowl games or the College Football Playoff have up until five days after their final game to enter the transfer portal.
Many players announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal before the window actually opens and graduate students can enter at any time. The transfer portal will open again in the spring from April 16th through April 25th.
See below for a list of players who have either announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal or have officially entered the portal, as well as incoming transfers who have announced their commitment to Virginia.
Outgoing Transfers (4)
- Malcolm Greene, Cornerback: After appearing in the first four games of the 2024 season, Greene did not play in UVA's fifth game against Boston College and decided to redshirt the rest of the year to save his final season of eligibility. Greene transferred to UVA from Clemson before the 2023 season, which saw him appear in 10 games and log 15 total tackles and four tackles for loss. Click here to read more on Malcolm Greene.
- Jaden Gibson, Wide Receiver: Gibson played in 18 games over two seasons at Virginia. He recorded five receptions for 54 yards as a true freshman in 2023 and then had 10 catches for 91 yards in 10 games this season. Gibson enters the portal with two years of eligibility remaining. Click here to read more on Jaden Gibson.
- Anthony Colandrea, Quarterback: After starting 17 games in his first two seasons at Virginia, Colandrea announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal one day after he was benched in favor of Tony Muskett for UVA's season finale against Virginia Tech. Colandrea set the UVA freshman quarterback records for completions (154), passing yards (1,958), and total offense (2,183) in 2023 and started the first 11 games this season, but his play regressed in the back half of the year and he wound up watching the Commonwealth Clash from the sidelines. Click here to read more on Anthony Colandrea.
- Michael Diatta, Defensive Tackle: Diatta appeared in 35 games over the last four years at Virginia and played in all but one game in the last two seasons. The 2024 season was his most productive, as Diatta posted career-highs in total tackles (31), solo stops (13), tackles for loss (2), and passes defended (1) while also contributing to half a sack. In four seasons at UVA, Diatta recorded 57 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks. Click here to read more on Michael Diatta.