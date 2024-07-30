Virginia Makes Top Six for D.C. Four-Star Combo Guard Derek Dixon
Virginia has made another cut list for a highly-touted prospect on the recruiting trail. Four-star guard and top 75 recruit Derek Dixon (Washington, D.C.) announced on Tuesday a top six of Arizona, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Syracuse, and Vanderbilt.
A 6'4" combo guard out of Gonzaga College High School in Washington, D.C., Dixon is a consensus four-star prospect and top 75 overall recruit according to each of the major recruiting services. 247Sports has Dixon ranked as the No. 58 overall recruit in the class of 2025, the No. 11 combo guard in the country, and the No. 3 player from Washington, D.C.
Dixon had offers from Maryland, Iowa, Kansas State, Miami, Penn State, Providence, Virginia Tech and Xavier before cutting his list to these six finalists on Tuesday. He has already taken official visits to Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Syracuse and has scheduled upcoming official visits to Vanderbilt, North Carolina, and Arizona in the first few weeks of September. A college decision should be expected after those visits are completed.
Virginia has made the cut lists for four four-star recruits from the class of 2025:
- PG Chance Mallory (Charlottesville, VA)
- SF Cam Ward (Washington, D.C.)
- PF London Jemison (West Hartford, CT)
- CG Derek Dixon (Washington, D.C.)
Virginia currently has two open scholarships for the 2025-2026 season.