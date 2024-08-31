Cavaliers Now

Virginia vs. Richmond Enters Weather Delay in the Second Quarter

The Cavaliers season opener is currently under weather delay.

The game entered a weather delay with 4:48 left in the second quarter.
The game is set to resume at 9:17 PM.

With 4:48 left in the second quarter, Virginia Football's season opener against Richmond was put into a weather delay. Before the delay the Cavaliers stormed out to a 20-7 lead with two touchdown passes from Anthony Colandrea to Trell Harris and Jack Griese. Will Bettridge also hit two field goals from short range before Richmond responded with a long drive that ended in a rushing touchdown by Kyle Wickersham.

The delay started at 7:01 and for now there has been no update as to when the game will resume. Here at Virginia Cavaliers on SI we will keep you posted on any new developments.

