Virginia vs. Richmond Enters Weather Delay in the Second Quarter
The Cavaliers season opener is currently under weather delay.
The game is set to resume at 9:17 PM.
With 4:48 left in the second quarter, Virginia Football's season opener against Richmond was put into a weather delay. Before the delay the Cavaliers stormed out to a 20-7 lead with two touchdown passes from Anthony Colandrea to Trell Harris and Jack Griese. Will Bettridge also hit two field goals from short range before Richmond responded with a long drive that ended in a rushing touchdown by Kyle Wickersham.
The delay started at 7:01 and for now there has been no update as to when the game will resume. Here at Virginia Cavaliers on SI we will keep you posted on any new developments.
